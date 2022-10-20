 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Nvidia RTX 4070 renders show it’s not just a rebranded RTX 4080 12GB

Alan Truly
By

Renders based on recently leaked information about the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 suggest that it won’t be a rebranded RTX 4080 12GB, but rather a new graphics card, leaving us to ponder what will happen to Nvidia’s third-most powerful RTX 40-series card.

When Nvidia “unlaunched” its GeForce RTX 4080 12GB GPU, there was some speculation that it might be rebranded as the RTX 4070, which could affect the future RTX 4060 card in terms of pricing. Of course, it makes sense to avoid this problem. Nvidia couldn’t sell a GeForce RTX 4070 at $900, which was the expected price for the RTX 4080 12GB.

A render is shown of an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070.
Moore's Law is Dead

The RTX 4070 renders were commissioned by the YouTube channel Moore’s Law is Dead based on purported photos of the GeForce RTX 4070. A computer graphics artist generated the images. The purpose of showing a render rather than a photograph is to protect the source of the information.

A render shows the fan of an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070.
Moore's Law is Dead

Based on the renders, Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4070 will be a slimmer card with a larger fan to offset the cramped space. The host of Moore’s Law is Dead pointed out that the final product might have minor variations. but believes that the renders are very accurate. If that’s true, then it’s clear that the RTX 4080 12GB won’t be rebadged as an RTX 4070 and probably won’t be made into an RTX 4070 Ti either.

It looks like Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4080 12GB is still in limbo. Nvidia hasn’t canceled the product, but there haven’t been any other hints about when or how it will resurface. Stay tuned and we’ll keep you up to date on any future developments.

Editors' Recommendations

Nvidia has a good idea to help you buy a new GPU
Render of an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card.
This new leak spells bad news for AMD Radeon RX 7000
AMD Radeon RX 6900 graphics card hovers over an AMD red and black background.
Nvidia expands DLSS 2 support, but DLSS 3 remains elusive
Nvidia logo.
RTX 4090: Everything we know about Nvidia’s next flagship GPU
The RTX 4090 and RTX 3090 sitting on a table side-by-side.
HP Omen gaming laptops and PCs got huge price cuts today
The HP Omen 16 gaming laptop on a desk.
Microsoft Edge now warns when your typos can lead to being phished
Microsoft Defender SmartScreen helps protect users against websites that engage in phishing and malware campaigns.
Meta Quest 3 is coming, but is Quest 2 still worth buying?
A Meta Quest 2, adjusted to look green, is being used for gaming.
This 2TB SSD from Samsung has a $60 discount at Best Buy
Samsung 980 PRO 2TB
Hurry — this Alienware gaming laptop with an RTX 3070 is $850 off
An Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 laptop sits open with the Alienware logo on the screen.
The best games to show off Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4090
The RTX 4090 sitting on a table.
Best Buy laptop deals for October 2022
microsoft surface laptop 3 review 15 2
Best Mac Mini deals for October 2022
Apple Mac Mini 2018
The latest Firefox release redesigns its private browsing feature
Mozilla Firefox image. Credits: Mozilla official.