Nvidia’s upcoming budget GPUs could be underwhelming for gamers

By
The Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4060 8GB Solo mini-ITX GPU
Zotac

Nvidia has yet to confirm the existence of entry-level GPUs in its latest RTX 50 series. However, recent leaks have revealed the anticipated specifications of the upcoming RTX 5050, 5060, and 5060 Ti. These GPUs are expected to be officially announced soon, as reports from last week indicated that Nvidia plans to unveil additional RTX 50 series models within the next 10 days.

As for the leaked specifications, @kopite7kimi, a fairly accurate leaker, has shared important information about the upcoming GPUs. As per his posts on X, Nvidia’s RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti will utilize the GB206-300 GPU die, while the RTX 5050 will be built around the GB207-300 chip. The RTX 5060 Ti, positioned as the more powerful of the two 60-class cards, is expected to feature 4,608 CUDA cores—just a modest 5.7% increase over its predecessor, the RTX 4060 Ti.

GeForce RTX 5060 Ti
PG152-SKU10/15
GB206-300-A1
4608FP32
128-bit GDDR7 8/16G
180W

&mdash; kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) March 9, 2025

The GPU will come in two memory configurations: 8GB and 16GB of GDDR7, both operating on a 128-bit memory bus with a 180W TDP. The 16GB variant is set to launch first, hitting shelves by the end of March, while the 8GB model will follow in April alongside the RTX 5060.

GeForce RTX 5060
PG152-SKU25
GB206-250-A1
3840FP32
128-bit GDDR7 8G
150W

&mdash; kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) March 10, 2025

The RTX 5060 itself will be available in a single 8GB GDDR7 variant, maintaining the same 128-bit memory bus. It will feature 3,840 CUDA cores—a notable 22.22% increase over the RTX 4060. With a 150W TDP, this GPU is expected to be a solid choice for small form factor PC builds.

GeForce RTX 5050
PG152-SKU50
GB207-300-A1
2560FP32
128-bit GDDR6 8G
130W

&mdash; kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) March 9, 2025

As for the RTX 5050, this marks the return of Nvidia’s 50-class GPU lineup, last seen with the RTX 3050. While the RTX 5060 and 5060 Ti will benefit from a 128-bit memory interface with a bandwidth of 448 GB/s—roughly 55% higher than the RTX 4060 Ti—the RTX 5050 will remain on GDDR6 memory. It is expected to use the PG152-SKU10/15 board with a GB206-300-A1 GPU die, offering 2,560 CUDA cores and a TDP of 130W.

The RTX 50 series, including the RTX 5090, 5080, 5070 Ti, and 5070, is off to a sluggish start, primarily due to limited availability and inflated pricing. Concerns have also arisen regarding the flagship RTX 5090’s incompatibility with older 12VHPWR power connectors, which has led to reports of cable and adapter melting under high power loads. Additionally, Nvidia is facing issues with certain RTX 50 graphics cards having missing ROPs (Render Output Units), resulting in a reduction in overall performance.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
Computing Writer
Kunal Khullar is a computing writer at Digital Trends who contributes to various topics, including CPUs, GPUs, monitors, and…
Nvidia’s RTX 5070 Ti could displace the RTX 5080 — but I’m worried about it
Two RTX 4070 Ti Super graphics cards sitting next to each other.

Nvidia's RTX 5070 Ti is mere days away. Set to launch on February 20, the GPU marks the beginning of Nvidia's mainstream RTX 50-series. With similar specs to the RTX 5080, the RTX 5070 Ti has every chance to rank high among the best graphics cards -- but it's also going to face a number of obstacles that might impact its success.

Thanks to some leaked benchmarks, we now have a better idea of how the card might perform, and that rough ballpark is really a bit of a mixed bag. Here's why I think the RTX 5070 Ti might have an uphill climb when it first hits the shelves, but also why it might completely displace the RTX 5080.
Promising benchmarks -- well, kind of

Read more
Nvidia to expand RTX 50-series with more GPUs for budget gamers
Side view of the RTX 4060

Recent filings with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) by popular GPU manufacturer Zotac (spotted by @harukaze5719 on X), have unveiled potential new additions to Nvidia's RTX 50-series lineup - the RTX 5050, RTX 5060, and RTX 5060 Ti. These registrations suggest that Nvidia is preparing to introduce budget-friendly options within its latest GPU series.

The RTX 5050 is particularly noteworthy, as it would mark Nvidia's potential return to the sub-$250 GPU market—a segment it hasn't actively targeted since the RTX 3050. The absence of a 50-class card in the RTX 40-series left a gap that was filled by older RTX 30-series GPUs and offerings from competitors. The introduction of the RTX 5050 could provide an affordable entry point for gamers seeking to leverage Nvidia’s latest technologies without a significant financial outlay.

Read more
AMD’s next-gen GPUs to go on sale next month
AMD Radeon RX 9070 GPUs from different brands

AMD’s upcoming Radeon RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT graphics cards are officially set to hit the market on March 6, according to certain retail listings. The new GPUs, based on AMD’s RDNA 4 architecture, will launch just a few weeks after Nvidia’s RTX 5070 Ti and possibly before the RTX 5070, setting the stage for a heated mid-range GPU battle.

As per Tom's Hardware, screenshots of RX 9070 and 9070 XT models from XFX listed on Amazon were shared by hardware leaker momomo_us having a price range from $649 to $849. One of these listing notably mentions, “This item will be released on March 6, 2025.”

Read more