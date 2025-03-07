 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Nvidia might reveal its most popular GPU in a matter of days

By
Two RTX 4060 graphics cards sitting next to each other.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Although Nvidia has recently released a few GPUs that belong on every ranking of the best graphics cards, the launch has been rough all around, with limited stock and high pricing. Hope is on the horizon, though, as a well-known leaker just revealed that Nvidia might be about to unveil three new GPUs: The RTX 5060 Ti 16GB and 8GB as well as the RTX 5060 non-Ti.

The scoop comes from MEGAsizeGPU on X (Twitter). According to the leaker, Nvidia will announce the RTX 5060 family of graphics cards in about 10 days. The cards will then land on the shelves around a month later. So far, all of this aligns with previous leaks, so I’m inclined to believe it — but, as always, don’t take it at face value. These estimates might still change.

Recommended Videos

https://x.com/Zed__Wang/status/1897863791389368608

Previous leaks indicate that the RTX 5060 will run on the GB206 GPU, but the RTX 5060 Ti is still a bit of an enigma. It could be bumped up to the GB205, but it might also share the same chip as the non-Ti version. However, one thing has been talked about at length: The VRAM capacity, which is why there are three cards included in the announcement and not three.

Nvidia is said to, once again, be using 16GB and 8GB variants for the Ti GPU. This didn’t work out as well as many had hoped in the RTX 40-series, but the extra bandwidth gained from the switch to GDDR7 might just be enough to make both versions relevant. We’ll have to wait and see here.

Meanwhile, the RTX 5060 is said to retain the same 8GB memory capacity as its predecessor. That’s a shame, as new AAA games often require more than 8GB VRAM to run smoothly at high settings.

Historically, the xx60 graphics card has been the most popular one for Nvidia in every generation, topping the Steam Hardware Charts month after month. If Nvidia can provide ample stock for this graphics card, AMD’s upcoming RX 9060 XT might have a serious competitor; if not, gamers will remain frustrated just as they’ve been over the past couple of months.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Computing Writer
Monica is a computing writer at Digital Trends, focusing on PC hardware. Since joining the team in 2021, Monica has written…
The RTX 5080 might prove its worth on upcoming gaming laptops
RTX 50 laptop prices.

With only a month to go before Nvidia’s new RTX 50-series equipped laptops go on sale, recent leaks have provided an early look at the performance of the RTX 5080 laptop GPU. According to a 3DMark Time Spy listing on Bilibili, the GPU seemingly offers a notable uplift in synthetic benchmarks compared to its predecessor, the RTX 4080.

The RTX 5080 scored 21,948 points in the 3DMark Time Spy graphics test, surpassing the RTX 4080’s average score of 17,601 points (as pointed out by Notebookcheck)—a 24% performance increase. Considering that the desktop variant of the RTX 5080 is about 10-15% more powerful than the desktop RTX 4080, the laptop variant seems to offer a considerably better uplift. At least, from what the early benchmark suggests. It also puts the RTX 5080 laptop in the same league as the RTX 4090 laptop.

Read more
Nvidia might break with tradition for the RTX 5060
Two RTX 4060 graphics cards stacked on top of each other.

Although Nvidia has already established the flagship RTX 5090 as one of the best graphics cards you can buy, most PC gamers are eagerly waiting for Team Green's more budget-conscious offerings. According to a new rumor, Nvidia's RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti will ditch the 16-pin power connector that Nvidia has used for the past few generations in favor of a standard 8-pin power connector.

The rumor comes from Brother Pan Talks Computers, a Chinese media outlet that VideoCardz reports has ties to Zotac. Nvidia has yet to announce the RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti, but they'll be some of the most important entries in Nvidia's latest RTX 50-series lineup. Traditionally, Nvidia's 60-class graphics cards are among the most popular GPUs on the market, and last-gen's RTX 4060 still tops the charts in the Steam hardware survey.

Read more
Asus admits its new motherboard can scrape your GPU, but it won’t cause damage
A damaged GPU PCIe connector claimed to be due to the Q-Release Slim feature on Asus motherboards

Asus has responded to recent concerns about its Q-Release Slim feature, following reports that the mechanism may cause damage to GPU PCIe connectors. The Q-Release Slim was introduced in August 2024 for Asus’s 800-series AMD and Intel motherboards, aiming to simplify GPU removal by allowing users to eject the graphics card with a tilting motion rather than pressing a traditional retention clip.

However, some users noticed that a metallic component inside the PCIe slot scraped against the GPU’s PCIe connector when using this feature. With repeated use, this scraping leads to visible wear on the connector’s sides. While the damage appears to be mostly cosmetic, users have expressed concerns about its long-term effects on GPU performance and durability. This issue is particularly noticeable for those who frequently swap or upgrade their graphics card.

Read more