Nvidia might reveal its most popular GPU in a matter of days

Although Nvidia has recently released a few GPUs that belong on every ranking of the best graphics cards, the launch has been rough all around, with limited stock and high pricing. Hope is on the horizon, though, as a well-known leaker just revealed that Nvidia might be about to unveil three new GPUs: The RTX 5060 Ti 16GB and 8GB as well as the RTX 5060 non-Ti.

The scoop comes from MEGAsizeGPU on X (Twitter). According to the leaker, Nvidia will announce the RTX 5060 family of graphics cards in about 10 days. The cards will then land on the shelves around a month later. So far, all of this aligns with previous leaks, so I’m inclined to believe it — but, as always, don’t take it at face value. These estimates might still change.

Recommended Videos

https://x.com/Zed__Wang/status/1897863791389368608

Previous leaks indicate that the RTX 5060 will run on the GB206 GPU, but the RTX 5060 Ti is still a bit of an enigma. It could be bumped up to the GB205, but it might also share the same chip as the non-Ti version. However, one thing has been talked about at length: The VRAM capacity, which is why there are three cards included in the announcement and not three.

Nvidia is said to, once again, be using 16GB and 8GB variants for the Ti GPU. This didn’t work out as well as many had hoped in the RTX 40-series, but the extra bandwidth gained from the switch to GDDR7 might just be enough to make both versions relevant. We’ll have to wait and see here.

Meanwhile, the RTX 5060 is said to retain the same 8GB memory capacity as its predecessor. That’s a shame, as new AAA games often require more than 8GB VRAM to run smoothly at high settings.

Historically, the xx60 graphics card has been the most popular one for Nvidia in every generation, topping the Steam Hardware Charts month after month. If Nvidia can provide ample stock for this graphics card, AMD’s upcoming RX 9060 XT might have a serious competitor; if not, gamers will remain frustrated just as they’ve been over the past couple of months.