Nvidia is giving away the RTX 5090 — here’s how to win

Nvidia’s insanely powerful RTX 5090 is right around the corner. Priced at $2,000, the GPU is far from cheap — but Nvidia is hosting a sweepstakes where you can try your luck at winning one. Here’s how to participate and attempt to win Nvidia’s best graphics card.

Nvidia has already been giving away some GPUs, as well as a whole custom PC, in the lead-up to the launch of the RTX 50-series. Now that the cards are no longer a secret, the sweepstakes have moved on from the classic GeForce 256 to the GeForce RTX 5090, which is bound to be a beastly card (although perhaps not as beastly as the benchmarks would have you believe).

The company shared a post on X (Twitter) detailing how to win the RTX 5090. It’s all very simple: You just have to like this post and leave a comment underneath it using the hashtag GeForceRTX50.

WIN THE NEXT GENERATION OF RTX ⚡ The #GeForceRTX50 sweepstakes is here & we're giving you multiple chances to WIN a GeForce RTX 5090! Here's your first chance to enter: ⚫ Like this post

⚫ Comment #GeForceRTX50 pic.twitter.com/2pbyaP7NyN — NVIDIA GeForce (@NVIDIAGeForce) January 7, 2025

The attached clip circles through various versions of the card, including Nvidia’s own Founders Edition, as well as models from its partners, including Gigabyte and MSI. According to Nvidia, every card that’s featured in its posts marks a chance for you to win. It’s unclear how long the sweepstakes will go on for, as the terms and conditions page appears to be broken right now.

The hype surrounding Nvidia’s CES 2025 keynote is definitely real. Nvidia announced the RTX 5090, RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti, and the RTX 5070, and all of these GPUs are set to arrive soon. The first two are launching this month, on January 30, and the other two are coming sometime in February. However, if you try your luck, who knows — you might get yourself an RTX 5090 early (and save $2,000 in the process).

Nvidia hinted that there’d be more ways to win, so perhaps there’ll be more than one RTX 5090 up for grabs. Your best bet is to follow Nvidia’s socials and join in whenever something is happening.