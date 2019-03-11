Digital Trends
Computing

NYPD has created pattern-recognition software to help it solve crimes

Trevor Mogg
By

The New York Police Department is using special pattern-recognition software to help it link crimes across precincts, with the department believed to be the first in the U.S. to deploy such a system.

Called Patternizr, the machine-learning software was developed in-house over a period of two years, the Associated Press (AP) reported on Sunday. The NYPD started using it in 2016, though its deployment has only now been revealed.

Patternizr works by analyzing the characteristics of robberies, thefts, and larcenies, while at the same time seeking patterns that may link one or more of them. Previously a task performed by NYPD investigators, the software saves huge amounts of time and can surface new clues to help cops track down a suspect who may be operating across more than one of the department’s 77 precincts.

Evan Levine, the NYPD assistant commissioner of data analytics who co-developed the software with colleague Alex Chohlas-Wood, said the old method took way too long, with investigators using valuable time to sift through numerous reports looking for connections. Patternizr, on the other hand, gives investigators “a good head start” in uncovering patterns, and can perform intense searches with just a view clicks of a mouse.

Levine said the main aim of Patternizr is “to improve public safety,” adding, “The more easily that we can identify patterns in those crimes, the more quickly we can identify and apprehend perpetrators.”

Patternizr in action

The AP’s report points to an example of how the software linked details of two crimes that occurred weeks apart in different precincts in New York City. They involved a robber using a syringe to threaten staff at two Home Depot stores miles from each other. Patternizr was able to make the match far more quickly than a human investigator might have done, enabling the police to act on the information in a more timely manner. In some cases, the old method might have missed matches altogether, potentially allowing a criminal to remain on the streets.

10 years of patterns

Levine and Chohlas-Wood built the software using analysis of 10 years of patterns that the department had identified manually. It utilizes data linked to each crime such as the method used to enter a premises, the type of goods targeted, and the distance between crime locations.

“The real advantage of the tool is that we minimize the amount of leg work and busy work that analysts or detectives have to do, and really allow them to leverage their expertise and their experience in going through a much smaller list of results,” Chohlas-Wood told the AP.

Before the software was implemented, investigators focused mainly on crimes in their own precinct, so it was pretty much impossible to spot patterns elsewhere.

But expressing a degree of concern, the New York Civil Liberties Union is urging the NYPD to be transparent about its use of technology in fighting crime, asking that it be analyzed independently before being deployed.

The NYPD’s use of Patternizr came to light in recent days via an article published in the Informs Journal on Applied Analytics in which Levine and Chohlas-Wood discuss their work.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Sustainable footwear and insect-inspired drones
Computing

Apple’s AR Glasses could pair up with your iPhone in 2020

According to an investor note sent by reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple's AR glasses will be mass manufactured starting in the fourth quarter of 2019, but not later than the second half of 2020.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
eve 5 officially launches indiegogo campaign laptop 03
Computing

PDF to JPG conversion is as quick as a few clicks with these simple methods

Converting file formats can be an absolute pain, but it doesn't have to be. We've put together a comprehensive guide on how to convert a PDF to JPG, no matter which operating system you're running.
Posted By Jon Martindale
BenQ EX3200R logo
Computing

HDR monitors are beginning to have an impact. Here are the best you can buy

HDR isn't the most common of PC monitor features and is often charged at a premium, but the list of available options is growing. These are the best HDR monitors you can buy right now.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
how to download music from youtube 41952312 l 640x0
Computing

Need to rip audio from a YouTube song? Here's how to download music from the site

Ripping audio from YouTube has never been easier, but with so many tools on offer, which is the best? Our guide will teach you how to download music from YouTube with two different tools. Just proceed with caution.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Outlook.com
Computing

If you work in an office, you should know how to recall an email in Outlook

Writing out angry emails can be cathartic, but it's best not to send them. If you do though and you're running Outlook, there is a chance to take it back -- if you act fast. Here's how to recall an email in Outlook.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
best ultra-wide monitors
Computing

Turn your desk into a command center with the best ultrawide monitors

Top of the line ultrawide monitors have the deepest curves, the sharpest colors, and the biggest screens on the market. You’re going to want one, sooner or later. So why not sooner? These are the best ultrawide monitors you can buy now.
Posted By Jon Martindale
awesome tech you cant buy yet sole x ubb feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Sustainable footwear and insect-inspired drones

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
save on dell ultrasharpu3415w amazon u3415w ultrawide curved monitor review side 1500x1000
Computing

Transform your desk space and save on a Dell UltraSharp curved monitor

Have you been thinking of upgrading your setup at work or home with a fancy new monitor? You might want to check out the 34-inch Dell Ultrasharp U3415W Curved LED-lit monitor on Amazon.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Asus ZenBook 13 UX331UA
Computing

You could spend $1,000 on an iPhone, or buy one of these awesome laptops instead

Finding a decent laptop is easy, but finding one under $1,000 is a bit tricky. Luckily, we've taken some of the guesswork out of picking out a budget laptop. Here are some of our favorites, the best laptops under $1,000.
Posted By Jayce Wagner, Mark Coppock
Huawei MateBook X Pro review
Computing

Need to combine a PDF? Here's how to get it done on both Windows and Mac

Sometimes juggling multiple files at once is more of a hassle than a convenience, especially when a single file would do. This quick guide will teach you how to combine PDF files on Windows, MacOS, or with online tools.
Posted By Jon Martindale
best routers for gaming
Computing

Stop your PC's vow of silence with these tips on how to fix audio problems

Sound problems got you down -- sound card detection problems or need to update drivers? Don't worry, with a few tweaks we'll get your sound card functioning as it should, and you listening to your favorite tunes and in-game audio in no…
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
what is a meme whatisameme01
Computing

Confused about memes? Here's how to read the internet's favorite shorthand

Memes might seem like just simple words and images. But to answer the question, what is a meme, is no easy task. It depends on who made it, what message they're trying to convey, and whether you understand its meta and immediate context.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Apple Mac Mini 2018
Computing

Apple stopped making displays, so these are the best options for the Mac Mini

A new Mac mini should be paired with an excellent monitor. If you're looking for the best display for your mini, here are the best monitors for Mac Mini, from top-notch resolutions to extra-affordable models.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
free drawing software
Computing

Need a free alternative to Adobe Illustrator? Here are our favorites

Photoshop and other commercial tools can be expensive, but drawing software doesn't need to be. The best free drawing software is just as powerful as some of the more expensive offerings.
Posted By Kevin Parrish