The best October Prime Day router deals available right now

A high-quality wireless router is a necessity these days to make sure that all of your devices remain connected to the internet at all times. If you’re still using a basic router, it’s the perfect time for an upgrade because of the Prime Day router deals that have appeared online. They’re not just from Amazon, which brought back its Prime Day deals for Prime Big Deal Days 2023, but also from rival retailers like Walmart and Best Buy who want to take advantage of the shopping frenzy. You’re going to have to complete your purchase while stocks last though, so to help you out, we’ve rounded up our favorite offers.

Google Nest Wi-Fi (2 pack) — $110, was $269

If you want whole-home coverage of your Wi-Fi network with a hassle-free setup, you should go for the Google Nest Wi-Fi. You only need to plug them in, and with the help of the Google Home app, they’ll be up and running in no time. The app will also let you manage the devices in your network, including pausing the connection to children’s devices to limit their screen time. The Google Nest Wi-Fi provides up to 5,400 sq. ft. of Wi-Fi coverage, and can handle up to 200 connected devices.

Asus RT-AX82U AX5400 dual-band WiFi 6 router — $185, was $200

The Asus RT-AX82U AX5400 dual-band WiFi 6 router operates on two bands — 2.4GHz or 5GHz, according to our wireless router buying guide — so you can create two separate wireless networks and improve speeds in each one by splitting where your devices are connected. This router is compatible with the Wi-Fi 6 standard that promises faster and more reliable connections, and it also features Asus Aura RGB lighting effects that you can customize.

Eero Pro 6 AX4200 tri-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system (3 pack) — $240, was $400

The Eero Pro 6 AX4200 tri-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system adds a second 5GHz band to the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands of dual-band routers, to allow for even more devices across a total coverage of up to 6,000 sq. ft. with this three-pack. With Eero’s TrueMesh technology, traffic is intelligently router to reduce drop-offs such as during gaming or when watching 4K videos, and you can set up the whole network in just minutes with the help of the Eero app.

TP-Link Archer AXE7800 tri-band Wi-Fi 6E router — $250, was $300

The futuristic-looking TP-Link Archer AXE7800 tri-band Wi-Fi 6E router introduces the 6GHz band with its support for Wi-Fi 6E for faster internet speeds and lower latency, while its HomeShield feature will provide enhanced security and control over your home network. The Tether app will help you set up your network in minutes, and it’s compatible with Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant.

Netgear Nighthawk AXE7800 tri-band Wi-Fi router — $297, was $400

The Netgear Nighthawk AXE7800 tri-band Wi-Fi router also supports Wi-Fi 6E for the additional 6GHz band, enabling 8K video streaming and virtual reality gaming, while providing coverage of up to 2.500 sq. ft. and up to 40 devices. Setting it up is quick and easy with the help of the Nighthawk app, while Netgear’s Armor software will protect your home network and connected devices against potential hackers.

Netgear Nighthawk AX2700 router — $337, was $380

The Netgear Nighthawk AX2700 router can get you speeds of up to 2.7 Gbps with its six-stream dual-band Wi-Fi 6, and it’s a DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem that can provide download speeds of up to 10 Gbps. The router is also easy to set up with the Nighthawk app and protected by Netgear’s Armor software, alongside 128-bit AES encryption with PSK to prevent hackers and eavesdroppers from entering your network.

Editors' Recommendations