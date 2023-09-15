 Skip to main content
Samsung's rotating 55-inch curved 4K gaming monitor is $1,000 off

A gamer sits in front of the Samsung Odyssey ARK monitor.
If you need the best of the best for your gaming rig, you’ll have to seriously consider the Samsung Odyssey Ark gaming monitor. This curved display is an absolute monster, measuring in at 55 inches. Did we mention it has the ability to be mounted vertically? This is an incredible gaming monitor that will level up any gaming rig, and right now it has an equally incredible discount. As part of Samsung’s gaming monitor deals, the 55-inch Odyssey Ark is $1,000 off, bringing it down to $2,000 from its original $3,000. It’s still a hefty chunk of change, but quite reasonable once you look at all the specs. Let’s dive into them.

Why you should buy the Samsung Odyssey Ark

Let’s get straight into it. The Samsung Odyssey Ark has a 4K display with Quantum HDR 32x. To be specific, that’s a resolution of 3840 x 2160. It has a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. That’s basically standard for a high-end gaming monitor, so the real benefits of this display come in the size and the unique perks. It has a Quantum Mini-LED panel, which gives you a wide variety of color with better accuracy than a standard LED display. It has AMD FreeSync Premium Pro to help eliminate frame tearing by matching up with your GPU. It has Samsung’s famous AI-Powered processor, which will analyze every frame of your game and optimize it for the best visuals.

The giant screen can’t be ignored. At 55 inches, this screen will virtually wrap around you. It has a 1000R curvature, placing you perfectly in the middle of the action no matter which way your head is turned. If you prefer to play without a gaming headset, the speakers on the monitor itself will engulf you just as much as the screen will. You can also mount the Odyssey Ark vertically, in what Samsung calls “cockpit mode.” This is a great option if you want to stack several different windows on top of each other. Multi-view allows you to display up to four screens at once, a great option for multitasking gamers, like streamers or people who like to watch TV while they game.

Right now this over-the-top gaming monitor is down to $2,000 from its original $3,000. It’s still an investment, but it will be the last gaming monitor you will buy for a very long time. If you want the fully immersive, home theater-sized gaming monitor at your desk, buy it right now while it has this hefty discount.

