OpenAI makes its most advanced coding model available to paid ChatGPT users

ChatGPT models list.
Willow Roberts / Digital Trends

OpenAI has made GPT-4.1 more widely available, as ChatGPT Plus, Pro, and Team users can now access the AI model. 

On Wednesday, the brand announced that it brought the model to its direct chatbot service following its original launch, where it was unveiled as an API in April. Its popularity among developers urged OpenAI to make the model available for paid users. It also plans to roll out GPT-4.1 for ChatGPT Enterprise and Edu users in the coming weeks. 

Paid users will be able to find the model within the “more models” dropdown menu of ChatGPT as of Wednesday. 

The highlight features of GPT-4.1 are coding and web development tasks. The model can assist you in writing or debugging code, and OpenAI said in April that it shows significant improvements in comparison to GPT-4o and GPT-4o mini.

These updates also follow OpenAI making adjustments to its model lineup, which includes its retiring GPT-4 and sunsetting the GPT 4.5 models. The brand announced the GPT-4.1 API not long after that, noting its capabilities as its fastest and cheapest model. Additionally, the model is knowledgeable up to June 2024.

OpenAI has collaborated with companies including Windsurf, Qodo, Hex, Blue J, Thomson Reuters, and Carlyle using the GPT-4.1 API.

OpenAI also detailed that it has now put GPT-4.1 mini in place of GPT-4o mini for all ChatGPT tiers, including the free option. The brand noted that this option will also be included under the “more models” dropdown menu for paid users. It will also be the base model for free users after they surpass GPT-4o usage limits. 

Notably, a ChatGPT Plus subscription goes for $20 per month, while a ChatGPT Pro plan goes for a steep $200 per month. A ChatGPT Team subscription is $25 per person per month annually, for two or more users. 

