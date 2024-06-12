 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

OpenAI defends against Apple Intelligence privacy concerns

By
OpenAI's Mira Murati introduces GPT-4o.
OpenAI

Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to his X (formerly Twitter) social media platform on Monday to complain about the recently announced integration of OpenAI’s ChatGPT into Apple iOS (and more specifically, Siri), maligning the machine learning system as “creepy spyware.” During Fortune’s MPW dinner Tuesday evening, OpenAI Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati rebutted Musk’s allegations.

“That’s his opinion. Obviously I don’t think so,” she told the audience. “We care deeply about the privacy of our users and the safety of our products.”

Recommended Videos

The spat stems from Apple’s new partnership with ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, which was announced during WWDC 2024 on Monday. The partnership will see ChatGPT integrated into Siri, handling user queries that exceed the capabilities of Apple’s onboard AI. In essence, the Siri integration will act as API call, software developer Dylan McDonald observed, saying “it’s basically the same as using the ChatGPT app.”

OpenAI’s technology will have to be integrated into iOS “so that it can be used with a number of Apple services,” Fortune reports. However, Apple made clear during Monday’s announcement that it will not share user data with OpenAI, nor will OpenAI train its models on Apple’s user data. This AI differs from Apple Intelligence, which also debuted Monday. Apple Intelligence runs its own models and operates on a secure, private compute cloud separate from the public cloud OpenAI uses.

Musk, who co-founded OpenAI, but later left the company to found rival xAI, even threatened to ban employees at all of his companies from using Apple products in their jobs, including iPhones and Macs, in response to the partnership announcement. “Apple has no clue what’s actually going on once they hand your data over to OpenAI. They’re selling you down the river,” Musk wrote on X.

“We’re trying to be as transparent as possible with the public,” Murati said on Tuesday. “The biggest risk is that stakeholders misunderstand the technology.”

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Tarantola
Andrew Tarantola
Computing Writer
Andrew has spent more than a decade reporting on emerging technologies ranging from robotics and machine learning to space…
OpenAI boss takes Sora tech to Hollywood, report claims
An AI image portraying two mammoths that walk through snow, with mountains and a forest in the background.

OpenAI’s new text-to-video artificial intelligence model left jaws on the floor recently when the company offered up examples of what it can do.

Sora, as it’s called, generates astonishingly realistic footage from descriptive text inputs, and while a close look can sometimes reveal slight flaws in the imagery, the technology has left many wondering to what extent it could upend the TV and movie industries.

Read more
OpenAI’s latest Sora video shows an elephant made of leaves
An elephant made of leaves, created by OpenAI's Sora technology.

OpenAI left a lot of jaws on the floor last month when it shared the first footage made by Sora, its AI-powered text-to-video generator.

While not perfect, the quality was extraordinary and left many wondering about the kind of transformational impact that such technology will have on the creative industries, including Hollywood.

Read more
ChatGPT shortly devolved into an AI mess
A response from ChatGPT on an Android phone.

I've seen my fair share of unhinged AI responses -- not the least of which was when Bing Chat told me it wanted to be human last year -- but ChatGPT has stayed mostly sane since it was first introduced. That's changing, as users are flooding social media with unhinged, nonsensical responses coming from the chatbot.

In a lot of reports, ChatGPT simply spits out gibberish. For example, u/Bullroarer_Took took to the ChatGPT subreddit to showcase a response in which a series of jargon and proper sentence structure gives the appearance of a response, but a close read shows the AI spitting out nonsense.

Read more