OpenAI’s biggest research on human-ChatGPT talks will surprise you

ChatGPT could soon get parental controls, and every other AI must follow

Social media began as a tool for staying connected with the people you love. Over time, its harms were exposed, leading to these platforms building parental control tools. It seems a similar movement for AI chatbots, starting with the one that started it all — ChatGPT.

OpenAI has announced that it is exploring parental guardrails while using ChatGPT. “We will also soon introduce parental controls that give parents options to gain more insight into, and shape, how their teens use ChatGPT,” the company said in a blog post.