According to the YouTuber who made it, this 3D-printed mouse is one of the best gaming mice in the world — but boy, does it look odd. OptimumTech designed the Zeromouse from the ground up by modding a Razer mouse with a 3D-printed shell that made it a lot more lightweight, and reportedly, more ergonomic.

The end result weighs just 25 grams, all thanks to the custom-made lightweight shell. The internals of the mouse belong to the Razer Viper V2 Pro, and OptimumTech doesn’t seem to have made any changes to that, but the outside looks drastically different. In all honesty, it kind of looks like what would happen to a regular gaming mouse if you dropped it from three stories up and it fell apart.

Dubbed Zeromouse, the mouse is really bare-bones, with its insides all on display. It’s entirely wireless, and according to OptimumTech, it’s gone through around 200 updates before it reached this final stage. It all started with a simple 3D-printed shell made out of resin, but the YouTuber kept iterating on that design, adjusting the sensor, grips, tolerances, and the position of the standoffs, and eventually outsourcing the 3D printing to a different company.

OptimumTech angled the thumb and pinky contact points and narrowed the grip width, and the YouTuber claims that this resulted in a more comfortable gaming experience. He also angled the main triggers to mimic some of the top esports mice, but also to allow your fingers to rest at a natural kind of slope.

The mouse is optimized for a fingertip grip, since you don’t really have anywhere to rest your hand, anyway. “I don’t want to be gripping this mouse, or trying to hold on to it like a normal mouse, I want it to sit between my fingertips as relaxed as possible. I don’t want to be pinching it or squeezing it like you kind of have to with the M2K,” says OptimumTech in his video detailing the device.

My dream gaming mouse is complete

The YouTuber claims that after his upgrades, the mouse is an improvement compared to the Zaunkoenig M2K gaming mouse he’d been using before, with a better sensor, higher polling rates, and a more ergonomic grip.

If you’d like to give this mouse a try, OptimumTech is going to sell it — but there are a couple of things to consider. First, the YouTuber appears to have given up on the idea of selling the design so that others could 3D print it for themselves. Although the mouse doesn’t come with any screws and seems to be fairly simple in its design, OptimumTech says that things like plastic width and quality can affect its performance — so instead, he’s selling an install-ready kit for modding the Razer Viper V2 Pro.

There’s no word on the price of this thing, or when it’ll be available, but you can sign up on the official website to hear about it as soon as it’s out. Based on how much design work has gone into this mouse, I can fully believe that it’s great for esports, but does that make up for the peculiar look? That’s up to you to decide.

