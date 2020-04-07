Even though a number of laptops have launched with AMD’s powerful Ryzen 4000 mobile processors, Origin PC is bringing desktop performance to its new EON 15-X gaming laptop and NS-15 mobile workstation by packing AMD’s Ryzen 9 3900 desktop processor inside.

The desktop silicon gives these mobile powerhouses a chip that supports 12 cores and 24 threads, rather than the eight-core design of the mobile CPU variant. Origin PC is also pairing AMD’s processing power with Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 2070 graphics for gaming and creative workflows on the go.

Despite being available with so much power, Origin PC’s Eon 15-X and NS-15 still manages to remain slim, thanks to its use of Nvidia’s Max-Q design. The laptops measure just 1.2 inches thick in a form factor that weighs just 5.9 pounds. The new EON 15-X and NS-15 are said to be 20% lighter and thinner than the previous generation models.

“Thanks to the AMD Ryzen processor inside ORIGIN PC’s EON15-X, this new desktop replacement laptop is perfect for gamers, content creators, and anyone needing a high level of productivity,” said Frank Azor, AMD Chief Architect of Gaming Solutions. “The 12-core AMD Ryzen 9 3900 processor enables revolutionary performance on a laptop.”

And like most modern gaming laptops, these new Origin PC offerings ship with narrow bezels surrounding the 15.6-inch FHD 1080p display, giving the notebooks an 85% screen-to-body ratio. Additionally, for gamers who need to stay on top of the action, the panel supports a 144Hz refresh rate.

Though the refresh rate here is good for minimizing screen tears during action-packed games, it isn’t as high as the 300Hz panels that we’re seeing from other high-end gaming laptops.

The laptops come with dual NVMe M.2 SSD slots for a maximum storage capacity of 4TB along with 32GB of DDR4 memory, so performance and storage should not be a problem.

Pricing for these new desktop-powered laptops start at $1,624 for a configuration that includes a six-core Ryzen 5 3600 processor, and upgrades will quickly add to the cost of the these devices. On a fully maxed out configuration, the Eon 15-X can run as high as $3,751. Those looking for customization can also choose from a number of paint jobs or custom laser-etched graphics designs from Origin.

