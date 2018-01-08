Origin upgrades its towers of power to aluminum design, with a hoard of options

Origin PC has a trio of new gaming PCs on show at this year’s CES and all of them are designed to give gamers and hardware enthusiasts easy access and easy upgradeability through magnetic side panels and tool-less thumbscrews. Because of that, the side panels and front door can be swapped out for one with a different paint job or material if you so choose, meaning whatever your PC looks like when you buy it, it needn’t stay that way.

Although most new system announcements, especially in the gaming segment, focus on the new hardware options you can include in your PC, Origin’s latest systems are focused on the practicalities and physical features of the new iterations on its Genesis, Millenium, and L-Class PCs. If you look at its customization pages for these existing rigs, you’ll see that you can effectively create any sort of PC you want, from entry-level gaming systems equipped with AMD Ryzen 3 CPUS and RX 560 graphics cards, all the way up to monster desktops with overclocked Intel Core i7 CPUs and Nvidia Titan V graphics cards with 12GB of memory.

Don’t worry about the hardware for now. Take a look at some of the fancy features the new builds will feature that will make using and upgrading that much more pleasurable.

Millenium

Key Specs Newly designed, streamlined aluminum chassis. Variable mounting for standard, inverted ATX, 90-degree or 90-degree inverted motherboard. Magnetic side panels and thumbscrew internals for tool-less use. Swappable side panels to change the look or add a window. Fully convertible to Genesis with Super Tower Bottom expansion kit. Remote controlled LED lighting.

Although the Millenium is one of the smaller of Origin systems, it’s still impressive inside and out. The Millenium has a newly streamlined aluminum exterior, which should be a big improvement over the plastic build of the previous version. There’s also options for various side panels and paint jobs. Because everything is magnetically mounted, you can easily hot swap one side panel for another, so if you feel like having a window sometimes and sometimes not, it’s easy to add.

Even the front door panel is customizable, giving buyers the option of having it swing open one way or the other. Although a reverse door would be eye-catching in its own right, Origin’s patented alternative mounting system for the motherboard is sure to turn even more heads. You can have your system mounted in a standard or inverted configuration, opening up the right-hand side for window-viewing if you want. Alternatively, cant the whole thing at a 90-degree angle, offering better cooling by placing your graphics cards near the roof and giving your PC’s insides a unique look.

In the future, should you wish you had more space for storage drives or cooling, you can simply purchase the Super Tower upgrade kit to turn your system into the new “Genesis” with free labor from Origin.

If at any point you aren’t happy with your build, you can contact Origin directly and make use of its 24/7, lifetime, U.S. support service.

Find out more about the new build options on the main Origin web page.