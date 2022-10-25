Philips has just unveiled a new range of products aimed at gamers, dubbed Evnia, and the first arrival is going to be an impressive mini-LED gaming monitor.

The Philips Evnia display promises to deliver a high refresh rate combined with ultra-bright visuals, all packed into a neat aesthetic that strays from the usual gamer design. Philips also has several other Evnia-branded products coming soon.

The company introduced its new Evnia sub-brand during a launch event in the Stade de France. Consisting of a range of monitors, mice, keyboards, and headsets, Philips Evnia is supposed to take a more inclusive approach to gaming. Philips aims to dispel the notion that playing is reserved for one single group of people. While this is a sentiment that most gaming brands share these days, it’s true that Philips’ new products have a different design language than many, clearly straying from the “gamer aesthetic” we’ve all grown used to.

Philips went all-in on the design for the first Evnia product to be released, the 34M2C7600MV. The name is quite a mouthful, but the product itself sounds pretty interesting. With a mix of whites and grays as well as a hefty build, the display stands tall and differs from most other gaming monitors. It looks somewhat similar to the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9, but while Samsung went with a more futuristic approach, Philips sticks to something that can fit different types of interior design.

The 34-inch Evnia display is a curved, ultrawide, quad HD mini-LED monitor. It sports a 3,440 x 1,440 resolution and is HDR1400 certified, promising a lot of brightness. This is further supported by the use of mini LEDs, with a total of 1,152 zones, allowing for deep contrasts and rich colors. While Philips strongly emphasized the visual side of things, it tacked on a 165Hz refresh rate to make the display viable for all kinds of games.

Philips also teased future additions to the lineup, starting with several monitors. There’s a 42-inch OLED flat screen, 34-inch QD OLED curved screen, and a smaller 27-inch VA curved display, all set to arrive in January 2023. In June 2023, Philips will also expand the range with some peripherals, including two keyboards, two headsets, two mice, and a mouse pad. All of the products continue to have impossible-to-remember names.

As for the mini-LED monitor, that one is coming up really soon. It’ll be available starting in December. Unfortunately, the price tag is just as impressive as the display itself — expect to shell out $1,800 if you want to get your hands on it.

