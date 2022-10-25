 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

This new Philips monitor is an ultra-bright mini-LED gaming beast

Monica J. White
By

Philips has just unveiled a new range of products aimed at gamers, dubbed Evnia, and the first arrival is going to be an impressive mini-LED gaming monitor.

The Philips Evnia display promises to deliver a high refresh rate combined with ultra-bright visuals, all packed into a neat aesthetic that strays from the usual gamer design. Philips also has several other Evnia-branded products coming soon.

A gamer sits in front of the Evnia Philips gaming monitor.
Philips

The company introduced its new Evnia sub-brand during a launch event in the Stade de France. Consisting of a range of monitors, mice, keyboards, and headsets, Philips Evnia is supposed to take a more inclusive approach to gaming. Philips aims to dispel the notion that playing is reserved for one single group of people. While this is a sentiment that most gaming brands share these days, it’s true that Philips’ new products have a different design language than many, clearly straying from the “gamer aesthetic” we’ve all grown used to.

Philips went all-in on the design for the first Evnia product to be released, the 34M2C7600MV. The name is quite a mouthful, but the product itself sounds pretty interesting. With a mix of whites and grays as well as a hefty build, the display stands tall and differs from most other gaming monitors. It looks somewhat similar to the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9, but while Samsung went with a more futuristic approach, Philips sticks to something that can fit different types of interior design.

The 34-inch Evnia display is a curved, ultrawide, quad HD mini-LED monitor. It sports a 3,440 x 1,440 resolution and is HDR1400 certified, promising a lot of brightness. This is further supported by the use of mini LEDs, with a total of 1,152 zones, allowing for deep contrasts and rich colors. While Philips strongly emphasized the visual side of things, it tacked on a 165Hz refresh rate to make the display viable for all kinds of games.

Philips Evnia gaming monitor.
Philips

Philips also teased future additions to the lineup, starting with several monitors. There’s a 42-inch OLED flat screen, 34-inch QD OLED curved screen, and a smaller 27-inch VA curved display, all set to arrive in January 2023. In June 2023, Philips will also expand the range with some peripherals, including two keyboards, two headsets, two mice, and a mouse pad. All of the products continue to have impossible-to-remember names.

As for the mini-LED monitor, that one is coming up really soon. It’ll be available starting in December. Unfortunately, the price tag is just as impressive as the display itself — expect to shell out $1,800 if you want to get your hands on it.

Editors' Recommendations

UFC PPV: How much is Oliveira vs. Makhachev?
A UFC championship belt sitting on a table.
AMD vs. Intel: which wins in 2022?
Pads on the bottom of the Ryzen 9 7950X.
Gotham Knights resurrects Arkham Knight’s massive stuttering problems
gotham knights preview harley quinn missions
This new PC watercooler covers both your CPU and SSD
The TeamGroup SIREN DUO360 watercooler shown inside a PC case with the cooler's RGB lighting enabled.
Are Quest Pro’s virtual screens actually better than real monitors?
Meta gave an example of what you can see when wearing a Quest Pro.
10 longest videos on YouTube
YouTube logo on top-left corner of home screen
How to create a Smart Playlist in Apple Music
Creating a Smart Playlist in Music on a MacBook.
The best hard drive enclosures for 2022
A hard drive encloser.
The best budget laptops for 2022
lenovo yoga c640 review c740 07
How to use Microsoft Teams
how to change your background in microsoft teams
Dell XPS 15 vs. Razer Blade 15: which to buy in 2022
Dell XPS 15 9520 front view showing display and keyboard deck.
Are Windows 11 security features killing your gaming performance? You might be surprised
A gaming laptop with the ReSpec brand over it.
The best Chromebook-compatible printers you can buy
Inkjet with paper.