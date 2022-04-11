 Skip to main content
This mini-LED gaming monitor has highest PC HDR certification

Fionna Agomuoh
The latest AOC monitor is the Porsche Design Agon Pro PD32M, which includes mini-LED technology among its key features.

The monitor obviously takes cues in its design and color choices from the Porsche brand, but it’s the gaming and HDR features that potential buyers are probably interested in. The 32-inch 4K monitor has a 144Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of up to 1,600 nits, a 1ms response time, and DisplayHDR 1400 certification. That’s the highest certification VESA offers, which requires “outstanding local dimming,” peak luminance of at least 1,400 nits, and contrast that’s “3.5x greater than the DisplayHDR 1000 level.”

AOC Porsche Design Agon Pro PD32M Light FX and LED Logo projection.

While the monitor has a gaming focus, it can also be used for streaming and graphics. The display can be set in a standard vertical placement or in a horizontal setting, with its 613mm x 290mm x 715mm dimensions set lengthwise. The monitor weighs 25.4 pounds.

Its design is frameless, and it includes two 8-watt rear-firing speakers certified with DTS Sound.

The 27-inch 4K Porsche monitor from the front.

Ports on the monitor include two HDMI 2.1, one DisplayPort, one USB-C, four USB 3.2, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There are also headset holders on the sides of the monitor. Finally, the monitor features Light FX and LED Logo projection on its rear. The monitor also comes with a wireless quick switch.

The 32-inch model is a follow-up to the original 27-inch monitor that came out last year. That monitor, however, was only a 1440p VA display and was only certified for DisplayHDR 400.

The monitor is currently available for pre-order, selling for $1,800 on the brand’s website. After pre-order, the AOC Porsche Design Agon Pro PD32M will be available in mid-June.

