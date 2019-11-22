Fancy upgrading your Apple laptop? There’s no need to wait for Black Friday to save a boatload of cash on a MacBook Pro. That’s because we’ve just spotted a superb deal on Amazon that’ll save you just shy of $800.

Apple has just released a brand-new 16-inch MacBook Pro, and although it looks like a very tasty device, it certainly doesn’t come cheap. Starting at $2,399 for the entry-level model, it’s hardly an impulse purchase.

If, however, you want a powerful MacBook Pro but are lamenting the price of the 16-inch model, fear not — you can get the 2018 MacBook Pro renewed for $1,617, saving you an incredible $782 off the retail price. Seeing as it’s only last year’s device, you still get excellent components but don’t have to pay the massive premium that comes with a 2019 MacBook Pro.

The device in question is the 15-inch version of the MacBook Pro. This is where Apple reserves its most powerful hardware, and this deal is no different. You get an eighth-generation six-core Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a super-speedy 256GB SSD. That should have no problem ripping through all but the most demanding of tasks.

You also get an AMD Radeon Pro 555X graphics card included as well. That extra graphical power will be fantastic for video editing, rendering and playing games — something that lower-end MacBooks with integrated graphics often struggle with.

Elsewhere, you get the Touch Bar built in, which can be upgraded with some excellent apps that can really increase your productivity. This MacBook Pro also comes with Apple’s ever-excellent Force Touch trackpad that works with a whole host of gestures in MacOS Catalina.

Note that this deal only applies to the space grey version. The silver model is out of stock in this configuration, meaning you’ll have to pay for beefier components if you want that color.

Still, this isn’t a deal you should pass up lightly, particularly if you’re looking to upgrade your current MacBook but are put off by the high price of the 16-inch MacBook Pro. With this model only being a year old, you still get some powerful components that will do you proud.

