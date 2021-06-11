  1. Computing

Razer’s $99 Opus X wireless headset aims to cover all of your audio needs

By

Razer is expanding its headset lineup with the Opus X, a wireless lifestyle audio peripheral featuring Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), a low-latency gaming mode, 40mm drivers, dual microphones, and Bluetooth 5.0.

Razer Opus X

Manufactured with aesthetics in mind, the Opus X sports a stylish body and comes in various colors including Razer Green, Mercury White, and Quartz Pink. It is meant to serve as a fashionable wireless headset that also handles your gaming, entertainment, and work needs.

Razer promises that this over-ear headset sounds as good as it looks, and will be vying for a spot among the best gaming headsets you can buy right now. Its tuned 40mm drivers are aimed at providing an immersive experience, with sharp mids, crisp highs, and punchy lows. With its ANC technology, the wireless cans promise to nullify unwanted ambient noise to create an immersive and uninterrupted experience. You also have the option to switch to its Quick Attention Mode when you want to listen to ambient sounds and stay aware of your surroundings.

Featuring a whopping 30-hour battery life with ANC on and 40 hours without ANC, Razer says its Opus X are designed for never-ending entertainment on the go. Its use of the latest Bluetooth technology ensures a seamless connection with impressive stability, higher bandwidth and a long range, which makes it a fit for watching movies and shows. This multipurpose headset’s dual built-in mics should ensure it can handle calls, videoconferencing, and in-game chatting well.

Razer’s latest release also sports a 60ms low-latency gaming mode that can be fired up for what the company promises will be a lag-free connection with zero stutter. This wireless headset is aimed at providing a solution for gaming, entertainment, and work – all in one. It will also be a reasonably priced headset if it manages to deliver on all that it promises.

The Opus X will be available for purchase on June 14 from Razer.com, RazerStore locations, and select retailers for $99. The Opus X Razer Green edition will be a limited-time exclusive at Razer.com and RazerStores, so make sure to hurry if you’ve got your eyes on this one.

