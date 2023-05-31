 Skip to main content
This deal saves you $500 on a Razer Blade 15 with an RTX 3080 Ti

Over at Razer right now, you can buy the popular Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop for $3,200 instead of $3,700. While this is far from an impulse buy purchase, if you’ve been scouring the gaming laptop deals with a hefty budget by your side, this is a great one to pursue. Stylish and powerful, this is one of those laptop deals you really won’t want to miss out on. Keen to learn more? Keep reading while we take you through the specs.

Why you should buy the Razer Blade 15

There’s a lot to love about the Razer Blade 15. That’s hardly surprising really given that Razer is one of the best laptop brands for gamers. It has some great hardware inside its sleek shell. That includes a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with a huge 32GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. While an increasing number of high-end gaming laptops have 1TB of storage space, comparatively few have 32GB of memory with many still sticking with 16GB. It makes a difference with performance while also giving you the advantage of future proofing which is definitely what you’re going to want from a laptop of this price.

For the graphics card, there’s an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti with 16GB of dedicated VRAM so — again — future proofing isn’t a problem here. Easily one of the best gaming laptops, you’ll be able to play all the latest games for a while to come. The graphics card also teams up well with the laptop’s 15.6-inch QHD display with a refresh rate of 240Hz and 2.5ms response time. If you’ve ever worried about motion blur before, this won’t be a problem any more.

There are some great finer details elsewhere too. The Razer Blade 15 weighs just 4.4lb making it a genuinely portable gaming laptop. It also has a keyboard with per-key backlighting, one Thunderbolt 4/USB-C port along with two USB-C 3.2 ports and three USB-A ports. THX Spatial Audio ensures whatever you’re playing sounds great, while the 1080p webcam is great for taking video calls or streaming.

A laptop built to last, the Razer Blade 15 is usually priced at $3,700 but right now, you can buy it for $3,200 from Razer direct. A 13% discount may not sound vast but when it’s taking $500 off the asking price, it’s just made it a bit more accessible for many. Snap it up now if you’ve been waiting for a sweet high-end gaming laptop.

