You should never pass up a chance to purchase the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop with a discount, as the powerful machine is every gamer’s dream. Get your wallets ready as it’s currently 21% off in Razer’s summer sale, bringing its price down to $2,600 from $3,300. It’s still not cheap, but the $700 in savings will go a long way towards building your arsenal of gaming accessories and library of video games. We’re not sure how long this offer will last because of the gaming laptop’s popularity, so you should push through with the purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Razer Blade 15

The first thing that you’ll notice about the Razer Blade 15 is its gorgeous screen. The 15.6-inch display features Quad HD resolution and OLED technology that combine for a truly immersive experience, whether you’re taking down bosses in single-player adventures or leading your team to victory in online multiplayer matches. The screen also offers a 240Hz refresh rate, which promises smoother movements, supports high frame rates, and reduces input lag.

The Razer Blade 15 maximizes its OLED screen by packing top-of-the-line components that challenge the best gaming laptops. With its 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, it won’t have trouble running the best PC games at their highest settings. It also features 16GB of RAM, which our guide on how much RAM do you need says is enough for most gamers. The Razer Blade 15 has Windows 11 Home pre-installed out of the box, so you can start installing your favorite games on its 1TB SSD as soon as you turn it on.

