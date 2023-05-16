For gamers who are thinking about investing in a powerful gaming laptop, the Razer Blade 17 is one of your best options, especially since you can get it with a $700 discount from Razer. Instead of its original price of $3,200, it’s yours for $2,500, which isn’t exactly affordable, but we guarantee that it’s worth every single penny. The offer will only be available for a limited time though, so if you want to take advantage of one of the top gaming laptop deals in the market, you need to quickly complete the purchase.

Why you should buy the Razer Blade 17 gaming laptop

The smaller Razer Blade 14 sits on top of our roundup of the best gaming laptops, but if you want to play on a larger screen, you should go for the Razer Blade 17. The 17-inch QHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate will let you clearly see even the smallest details of the best PC games, which the gaming laptop won’t have trouble running with its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. The Razer Blade 17 is also equipped with a 1TB SSD, which will have enough space for several AAA games installed at the same time, alongside Windows 11 Home.

Because of their display sizes, there have been numerous Razer Blade 17 versus Dell XPS 17 comparisons. However, between these laptops, the advantages of the Razer Blade 17 include more kinds of ports for better connectivity with different accessories, per-key RGB lighting for gaming in style, and a sleek design that will also allow it to blend in when brought into professional environments. Lastly, since the Razer Blade 17 is built for gamers, it’s the no-brainer choice if you’re planning to get a laptop mostly to play video games.

