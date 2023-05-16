 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

One of Razer’s best gaming laptops is $700 off for a limited time

Aaron Mamiit
By
Razer Blade 17 angled view showing display and left side.

For gamers who are thinking about investing in a powerful gaming laptop, the Razer Blade 17 is one of your best options, especially since you can get it with a $700 discount from Razer. Instead of its original price of $3,200, it’s yours for $2,500, which isn’t exactly affordable, but we guarantee that it’s worth every single penny. The offer will only be available for a limited time though, so if you want to take advantage of one of the top gaming laptop deals in the market, you need to quickly complete the purchase.

Why you should buy the Razer Blade 17 gaming laptop

The smaller Razer Blade 14 sits on top of our roundup of the best gaming laptops, but if you want to play on a larger screen, you should go for the Razer Blade 17. The 17-inch QHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate will let you clearly see even the smallest details of the best PC games, which the gaming laptop won’t have trouble running with its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. The Razer Blade 17 is also equipped with a 1TB SSD, which will have enough space for several AAA games installed at the same time, alongside Windows 11 Home.

Because of their display sizes, there have been numerous Razer Blade 17 versus Dell XPS 17 comparisons. However, between these laptops, the advantages of the Razer Blade 17 include more kinds of ports for better connectivity with different accessories, per-key RGB lighting for gaming in style, and a sleek design that will also allow it to blend in when brought into professional environments. Lastly, since the Razer Blade 17 is built for gamers, it’s the no-brainer choice if you’re planning to get a laptop mostly to play video games.

Related

The Razer Blade 17, one of the brand’s most popular gaming laptops, is currently on sale for $2,500 following a $700 discount on its sticker price of $3,200. Gamers know that laptop deals like this one usually don’t last long, so if you’re already looking forward to playing your favorite games on the Razer Blade 17, it’s highly recommended that you add it to your cart and check out as fast as you can.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
This 15-inch Windows laptop is discounted to $157 at Walmart
gateway 14 1 inch ultra slim notebook laptop deal walmart november 2022 lifestyle portable

In an ideal world, you'd want to pick up one of the best high-end laptop deals around. However with everyone's budgets tighter than ever, even an awesome deal from somewhere like Dell might still be out of your reach. Alternatively, you might simply not want to spend that much on a new laptop. Either way, that's where the Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook deal at Walmart becomes so tempting. Right now, you can buy it for only $157 instead of $199. It was cheap at $199 but with $42 off, it's an even more appealing deal.

Now, this isn't a system that's going to wow, well, pretty much anyone. It's a distinctly basic laptop but it does at least have some reasonable specs if you're simply interested in using it for everyday tasks like web browsing or school work. If you've been struggling to get by with your phone or tablet, and need a bigger display and something Windows-based, this should suffice for many people. Let's take a look at what else the Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook has to offer and why you might want it.

Read more
Usually $579, this laptop is down to just $279 at Walmart today
gateway 14 1 inch ultra slim notebook laptop deal walmart november 2022 lifestyle portable

While it may sound strange to say it out loud, laptop portability is an important aspect for a lot of consumers, which is why ultra-thin laptops have become a category of their own. These tend to come in a lot of flavors, whether they're thin Chromebooks and convertibles or specifically designed as ultra-things, such as this 14-inch Notebook from Gateway. Not only is it less than an inch in height, it actually has comparable power to some of the best laptops in the market, mostly the non-gaming variety.

What's better, you can grab it from Walmart for just $279 rather than the $579 it usually goes for. That's a whopping $300 discount that lets you grab a laptop that runs an 11th gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 for less than most laptops that run that CPU. Therefore, if you don't care so much about gaming and are more focused on strong productivity and general use performance, the 14-inch Ultra Thin Notebook is really the way to go; let's take a look.

Read more
One of Dell’s best 2-in-1 laptops is discounted to $600
Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 7420 front angled view with keyboard folded under and showing display.

There are a lot of great 2-in-1 laptops floating around, but if you want something on a budget, the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 is a great option. With a significant $250 from Dell bringing it down to $600, now's the time to grab it if you've wanted to buy a 2-in-1 for some time and never found something that fits your needs and budget. For that price, you get good productivity performance, a great aesthetic, and a nice keyboard and touchpad.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1

Read more