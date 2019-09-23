Razer announced that it has made significant changes to its series of high-end gaming laptops, with the new Blade Pro model featuring a 4K display running at 120Hz. This is insanely rare for gaming laptops, with the only other laptop attempting to tackle such a challenge being the ROG Zephyrus S GX5002.

According to the press release, the Razer Blade Pro 17-inch model will be the first of the Razer Blade line of laptops to harmoniously blend high resolutions and high refresh rates into one package. Alongside a fast 120Hz refresh rate with the display, also claiming to hit 400 nits and including 100% coverage of Adobe RGB. That makes this a multidimensional laptop ideal for creative professionals thanks to its crisp visuals and smoothness.

The revised Blade Pro 17 model is equipped with a 9th-gen Intel Core i7 processor along with a spacious 1TB SSD with plenty of room to upgrade its internal storage and RAM thanks to an additional M.2 storage bay plus a SODIMM that supports up to 64GB of additional memory. It does, however, still lack an option for the eight-core Core i9, as laptops like the XPS 15 and MacBook Pro 15 have.

Its GPU option is limited to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q as its graphics card, which is the most powerful mobile graphics card you can find. That doesn’t mean you’ll be able to play AAA games at 4K display at 120 frames per second, though. Of course, if you are looking to turn the laptop into a gaming mega-machine, you can always connect the laptop with its external graphics enclosure, the Core Chroma X.

As always, all models also include Razer Chroma support with each key on the laptop individually backlit with Razer Chroma. While the US keyboard layout also includes individual backlighting for the secondary keys. If you’re looking to customize the keys to your preference further, you can do so with the Razer Synapse 3 software, which offers an assortment of diverse lighting effects and up to 16.8 million color variations to choose from.

As far as a release date goes, the new Razer Blade Pro 17 is available now in the US and China for a $3,700. With a UK and Germany launch to come sometime in the fourth quarter of this year.

Editors' Recommendations