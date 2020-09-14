  1. Computing

Razer may have leaked your personal information

By

Gaming hardware company Razer has suffered a leak that potentially exposed the personal information of more than 100,000 customers who are registered in the Razer system.

The leak looks like it was the result of a faulty Elasticsearch database that exposed customers’ emails, addresses, and phone numbers, but not their passwords, according to Ars Technica.

Security researcher Volodymyr Diachenko identified the leaky cluster back in August, but according to his reports, Razer was less than coordinated in its response.

The current Elasticsearch leak was also reportedly accessible via public search engines. According to Ars Technica, Razer has experienced leaky cloud functionalities several times in the past.

Razer has not yet responded to a request for comment. The company asks customers to sign in to the cloud to use Synapse, its program to control all of a user’s hardware.

Editors' Recommendations

Oculus Quest 2 headset details have leaked

The Oculus Quest 2 headset, as seen in the leaked promo video

Nvidia to acquire chip designer ARM in deal worth $40 billion

Nvidia earnings call

Microsoft fails in effort to acquire TikTok’s U.S. operations

digital trends live episode 437 106619142 15949038932020 07 16t045305z 1572845887 rc24uh9n1ig1 rtrmadp 0 usa legislation tikt

How to send large files for free

unlock files with your face using the new dropbox app for windows 10 pc computer

These are the best cheap Mac Mini deals for September 2020

Apple Mac Mini 2018

Portland bans private and public use of facial recognition tech

China's coronavirus outbreak

How to get Wi-Fi access anywhere at any time

Do you need a high-refresh gaming monitor?

A Paint-esque app does exist on your Mac — and here’s how to find it

AMD Radeon RX 6000 series: News, rumors, and everything we know so far

How to download MacOS Big Sur

wwdc 2020 everything announced big sur apple silicon

The best MacBook Pro cases and covers

Fitbit Versa Lite Review

The best budget laptops for 2020

lenovo yoga c640 review c740 07

The best mesh Wi-Fi systems for 2020

Save $975 on this monstrous Alienware gaming laptop today