Razer’s latest peripheral offerings are full-size keyboards that have interesting designs and affordable prices. The Razer Ornata V3 and Ornata V3 X are both available now and sell for $70 and $40, respectively.

The Razer Ornata V3 features the brand’s coined “mecha-membrane” switches, which are a mix of mechanical and membrane switches in the internals of each key. This helps with the cushioning of the keys while typing for more “satisfying clicks,” Razer said.

Made of ABS keycaps, the Ornata V3, keys are UV-coated for fade and scratch resistance. The keyboard also includes 10 Razer Chroma RGB lighting zones, meaning up to 10 colors can be set to glow under the keys at once. It also features dedicated backlit media keys. The keyboard is equipped with a soft-touch wrist rest, which attaches to the peripheral magnetic and provides ergonomic support for users.

The Ornata V3 is a follow-up to the Razer Ornata V2. Highlight features of the prior model include its dedicated media keys, mecha-membrane keys, and padded wrist rest.

The Razer Ornata V2 sells for $100 at Razer.com but can sell for as low as $55 at Amazon.com. The Razer Ornata V3 X has a more compact design but is overall still a full-size keyboard. It also features UV-coated ABS keycaps and is also spill-resistant, Razer said.

Its silent membrane switches are fashioned for less noise. The keys also support 1-zone Razer Chroma RGB lighting, meaning only one color will glow under the keys at any given time. The Ornata V3 X also sells with a magnetic wrist rest for user comfort.

The Razer Ornata V3 is available online at Razer.com, as well as in-store at RazerStore locations and other select retailers. The Razer Ornata V3 X is available in-store at RazerStore locations and other select retailers.

