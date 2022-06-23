 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Razer’s new Ornata V3 keyboard uses hybrid ‘mecha-membrane’ switches

Fionna Agomuoh
By

Razer’s latest peripheral offerings are full-size keyboards that have interesting designs and affordable prices. The Razer Ornata V3 and Ornata V3 X are both available now and sell for $70 and $40, respectively.

The Razer Ornata V3 features the brand’s coined “mecha-membrane” switches, which are a mix of mechanical and membrane switches in the internals of each key. This helps with the cushioning of the keys while typing for more “satisfying clicks,” Razer said.

The Razer Ornata V3 keyboard with the wrist rest attached.

Made of ABS keycaps, the Ornata V3, keys are UV-coated for fade and scratch resistance. The keyboard also includes 10 Razer Chroma RGB lighting zones, meaning up to 10 colors can be set to glow under the keys at once. It also features dedicated backlit media keys. The keyboard is equipped with a soft-touch wrist rest, which attaches to the peripheral magnetic and provides ergonomic support for users.

The Ornata V3 is a follow-up to the Razer Ornata V2. Highlight features of the prior model include its dedicated media keys, mecha-membrane keys, and padded wrist rest.

The Razer Ornata V2 sells for $100 at Razer.com but can sell for as low as $55 at Amazon.com. The Razer Ornata V3 X has a more compact design but is overall still a full-size keyboard. It also features UV-coated ABS keycaps and is also spill-resistant, Razer said.

Its silent membrane switches are fashioned for less noise. The keys also support 1-zone Razer Chroma RGB lighting, meaning only one color will glow under the keys at any given time. The Ornata V3 X also sells with a magnetic wrist rest for user comfort.

The Razer Ornata V3 is available online at Razer.com, as well as in-store at RazerStore locations and other select retailers. The Razer Ornata V3 X is available in-store at RazerStore locations and other select retailers.

Editors' Recommendations

Editing iMessages on iOS 16 looks like a nightmare for old iPhones

Unsend a message in iOS 16.

New benchmarks show Intel Arc GPU may not be a lost cause after all

Intel Arc Alchemist reference design render.

Why HDR gaming on PC is such a mess, according to a Ubisoft developer

The Alienware QD-OLED monitor in front of a window.

Dell slashes $500 off the Alienware R10 gaming PC

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Desktop Tower with neon yellow glow on a white background.

Huge ROG Phone 6 leak reveals all about Asus’ gaming flagship

Using X Mode on the Asus ROG Phone 5

This Samsung 8K TV deal cuts $1,120 off the price tag

The Samsung 2022 Neo QLED 8K TV with abstract art on the screen.

Discover the terror below in the new teaser for Barbarian

Georgina Campbell in Barbarian.

Final Fantasy 16: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more

Shiva in Final Fantasy 16.

Microsoft Edge just became every gamer’s browser

ms edge gaming more game pass membership 0f880cdda61bf113972b

Best gaming laptop deals for June 2022

intel 11th gen h series 230 fps teaser video gaming laptops

Fruits Basket Prelude review: A fitting coda to a beloved series

Kyoko and Katsuya on the beach together at sunset in Fruits Basket -prelude-.

What’s new on Amazon Prime Video in July 2022

The cast of Paper Girls, backs to the camera, stare at a pink sky over the neighborhood.

Nvidia’s upcoming RTX 4000 cards get new specs, and it’s not all good news

An Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics card seen from the side.