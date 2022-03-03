Razer Huntsman Mini Analog keyboard provides more control

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Razer’s latest peripheral is the Huntsman Mini Analog, the brand’s first 60% gaming keyboard with Analog Optical Switches. This gives the keyboard a focus not only on size, but also on precision, high performance, and portability.

The Razer Huntsman Mini Analog includes the brand’s own Analog Optical Switches as a highlight feature, giving users more control over sensitivity presets when gaming. They can also set the keyboard to double keymapping for digital and analog inputs, which is ideal for steering in racing games, Razer notes.

Design-wise, the Razer Huntsman Mini Analog features Doubleshot PBT keycaps with a textured finish, as well as the brand’s own Chroma RGB backlighting under the keyboard. Its body is made of aluminum for durability, and it includes a detachable USB-C cable for easy portability.

Razer says the Huntsman Mini Analog is a great option for LAN gaming, as well as those interested in a minimalist set-up or who might not have a large space. The Huntsman Mini is essentially 60% the size of a full-sized gaming keyboard.

While there are older models of the Huntsman Mini Analog 60% gaming keyboard, one of the best comparisons to this new peripheral would likely be the Razer Huntsman V2. It’s a full-sized gaming keyboard, but it has the Analog Optical Switches that we now see on the current Huntsman Mini Analog. Its original $250 sale price is also significantly more expensive than the Huntsman Mini Analog’s price.

It is becoming common to see features from premium lines make their way down to more entry-level products at cheaper price points. We saw that recently in gaming laptops, with Lenovo introducing its lower-cost IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptops with the design, venting, and cooling features typically found in its premium Legion brand gaming laptops.

The Razer Huntsman Mini Analog is now available for $150 at Razer.com, as well at RazerStore locations globally and through authorized retailers.

