 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Recall is alive, but its rollout will be slow

By
Recall promotional image.
Microsoft

Microsoft has confirmed in a blog update that Recall hasn’t been abandoned and will be ready for Windows Insider testing in October. The announcement comes after the company was forced to rethink its AI-powered automatic screenshot-taking feature just before the first Copilot+ PCs launched due to significant security concerns.

The idea behind Recall is to help people search for things they’ve seen on their PC. Say you’re researching a topic, and you have multiple tabs open on different sources. Sometime in the past few hours, you know you read the exact fact you needed, but now you can’t remember where it came from.

Recommended Videos

With Recall, you can type natural language prompts into the search bar and your PC will search through the screenshots it has been taking of your activity to find what you need. If your memory is failing you, you can even scroll through the screenshots yourself to jog your memory.

As convenient as this sounds, the privacy concerns are immediately obvious, and most people would want to be completely sure that no one but them could ever access the screenshots. Microsoft promised this level of security from the start, but once people started getting their hands on early versions of it, they started finding holes pretty quickly. One security researcher even claimed they could access every screenshot with just two lines of code.

Microsoft also initially announced Recall as default feature but quickly decided to change it to fully opt-in.

Windows Hello being used to authenticate Recall access.
Microsoft

But now, accessing Recall requires Windows Hello to authenticate, whether by fingerprint or facial recognition. Microsoft has also talked about “just in time” decryption, which means the search index database is fully encrypted when not being accessed.

When it’s released for testing, researchers will surely scour every line of code to assess how secure the feature is now, and it will be interesting to see the results and how Microsoft reacts to them.

However it turns out, Recall is likely destined to not be the flagship AI feature it was designed to be. For people who have a better understanding of how it works and how it keeps screenshots safe, there could be a lot of benefit — we’ll have to see. Others, however, might remain apprehensive about entrusting such private information to a feature that keeps popping up in the news for being unsafe.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Willow Roberts
Willow Roberts
Computing Writer
Willow Roberts is a contributor at Digital Trends, specializing in computing topics. She has a particular interest in Apple…
Copilot+ PCs have a secret skill that’s hardly been talked about
The Surface Laptop shown in front of a Copilot+ sign.

The first Copilot+ PCs hit the shelves a few days ago and the initial tests are showing interesting results. While some of the obvious performance and battery life claims are being tested, one early tester found that the Arm laptops are impressive in one area that hardly anyone is talking about, including Microsoft.

According to the TechTablets YouTube channel, the Snapdragon X Elite chip on the Asus Vivobook S 15 can achieve almost identical performance running on battery as it can while plugged in.

Read more
What is Recall? Window’s controversial new AI feature, explained
Microsoft introducing the Recall feature in Windows 11.

When Microsoft went to launch its new Copilot+ PCs, it needed an AI feature that could showcase the power of the new NPU and AI models. That feature is Recall.

On one hand, it's a privacy nightmare wrapped in a glorified search bar. On the other, it could represent the biggest change to the way we use PCs in years.
What is Recall?

Read more
The best Copilot+ laptops that you can buy now
The two sizes of the Galaxy Book4 Edge on a table.

Copilot+ PCs represent a new era for Windows. Microsoft's implementation of AI is key to these new devices, of course, but so is the transition to Arm. Although Copilot+ isn't limited to Qualcomm's Arm chips, right now they have exclusivity because of the required 40 Tera Operations Per Second (TOPS) performance of the neutral processing unit (NPU) in these devices.

That means these new laptops are thin, powerful, and have fantastic battery life -- a fantastic antidote to the MacBook Air. Though we haven't reviewed any in-depth yet, here are our favorites from among the ones we've seen in person so far.
Microsoft Surface Laptop

Read more