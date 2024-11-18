 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

This may be your last chance to buy an RTX 40-series GPU at MSRP

By
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Just last week, we reported on the end of production for the RTX 40-series. Now, new information from Board Channels (shared by Gazlog) suggests that the final shipments of Nvidia’s best graphics cards are right around the corner. Some GPUs, like the RTX 4090, have already seen their final shipments. With the holidays on the horizon, now might be the last time to buy the RTX 40-series at a decent price before stock levels begin dwindling.

Despite being two years old, Nvidia’s RTX 40-series has held up in terms of GPU prices. The RTX 4090 only went up from its original recommended list price (MSRP), and the rest of the lineup is holding steady, mostly hovering around the launch price. Things might take a turn for the worse, though, if this report ends up being true.

Recommended Videos

Board Channels reports that Nvidia is preparing for the launch of the RTX 50-series in early 2025. This includes the RTX 5090 and the RTX 5080 in January, followed by the RTX 5070 in February. As such, the current-gen equivalents of those graphics cards are said to be the first ones to end production and shipping.

Two RTX 4070 Ti Super graphics cards sitting next to each other.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

The RTX 4070 Ti Super and the RTX 4080 Super have reportedly already been discontinued. In fact, the RTX 4080 Super is almost done shipping, with the final shipment expected in November. The RTX 4070 Ti Super is said to follow, so the supply of those GPUs may slowly decrease.

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming
Check your inbox!
Privacy Policy

Nvidia’s favorite mainstream GPUs, the RTX 4070 and the RTX 4070 Super, are also said to be at an end. The source claims that Nvidia reduced the supply of those GPUs last quarter, and the final shipments are scheduled for December. That’d be a huge blow for gamers, as the RTX 4070 and its Super equivalent are widely considered some of the best-value graphics cards in this generation.

Of course, ending shipments doesn’t mean that all the cards will be gone this year — but it does sound like Nvidia is keeping the stock levels in check. If it had an overflow of last-gen GPUs by the time the next-gen cards launch, many people might have instead chosen the (often discounted) older cards instead of paying for their more expensive counterparts. The RTX 4090 comes to mind here.

We’ve already heard whispers that the RTX 50-series might be really pricey. Some of the rumored pricing, such as $2,500 for the RTX 5090, seems downright impossible — but even more conservative leaks talk about around $1,900 to $2,000 for the RTX 5090. X (Twitter) user Bits and Chips revealed that the RTX 5090 will cost roughly $1,900, making it $300 more expensive than the RTX 4090 at launch.

Nvidia’s flagship card is a good show of supply and demand. It was in high demand throughout the last two years, and as a result, you’d be hard-pressed to find a new model for sale at less than $2,200 right now. With shipments at an end, we might start see the pricing of other RTX 40-series shoot up over the next few months, just like what we’ve seen with the RTX 30-series in the past.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Computing Writer
Monica is a computing writer at Digital Trends, focusing on PC hardware. Since joining the team in 2021, Monica has written…
I’m jealous — someone scored an RTX 4070 Super for $49 on Amazon
The Nvidia logo on the RTX 4070 Super.

The RTX 4070 Super is one of the best graphics cards you can buy, and it has a price to match, with most models going for $600 on Amazon. However, one lucky Redditor scored a model for just $49. No, it wasn't some steep sale, and most people would see a price like that and assume it's a scam. But sure enough, two days after finding a Gigabyte RTX 4070 Super Gaming OC for $48.94 on Amazon, the card showed up in the mail.

You should absolutely assume that a price that's too good to be true is a scam on Amazon. We've seen just this year how scammers can infiltrate the third-party listings on Amazon to sell fake graphics cards, but this listing for the RTX 4070 Super was different. It was sold and shipped by Amazon Canada and there was only one card in stock, suggesting it was either mismarked or someone seriously needed some extra warehouse space.

Read more
If AMD lets Nvidia run rampant, we’re all in trouble
The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card.

Both Nvidia and AMD are expected to launch new graphics cards within the next few months. It's no secret as to which of the two lineups has a higher chance of topping the charts with one of the best GPUs.

AMD is said to be sitting out of the high-end race this generation, and although this could be the right approach for AMD, it's actually really bad news for Nvidia fans. As a gamer, letting Nvidia monopolize the consumer GPU sphere is the last thing that I wish for.
A not-so-heated rivalry

Read more
Nvidia’s RTX 5090 may not be such a power-hungry beast after all
The RTX 4090 graphics card on a table alongside a set of cables held in hand.

The RTX 5090 will undoubtedly claim its spot atop the rankings of the best graphics cards when it's here, but that kind of power comes with a lot of ... well, power -- or more specifically, a high power draw. To that end, we've heard a lot of speculation about the RTX 5090 potentially decimating your power supply and needing over 600 watts of power. However, Segotep, a China-based PSU manufacturer, weighed in on the matter, and it seems that enthusiasts can hold off on buying a new monstrous PSU for a while yet.

It all started with claims that the RTX 5090 may feature not one, but two 16-pin power connectors. We've already seen some high-end PSUs sporting dual 12V-2x6 power connectors (made by manufacturers such as MSI), which could potentially power a GPU that draws far more than 600 watts.

Read more