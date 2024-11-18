Just last week, we reported on the end of production for the RTX 40-series. Now, new information from Board Channels (shared by Gazlog) suggests that the final shipments of Nvidia’s best graphics cards are right around the corner. Some GPUs, like the RTX 4090, have already seen their final shipments. With the holidays on the horizon, now might be the last time to buy the RTX 40-series at a decent price before stock levels begin dwindling.

Despite being two years old, Nvidia’s RTX 40-series has held up in terms of GPU prices. The RTX 4090 only went up from its original recommended list price (MSRP), and the rest of the lineup is holding steady, mostly hovering around the launch price. Things might take a turn for the worse, though, if this report ends up being true.

Board Channels reports that Nvidia is preparing for the launch of the RTX 50-series in early 2025. This includes the RTX 5090 and the RTX 5080 in January, followed by the RTX 5070 in February. As such, the current-gen equivalents of those graphics cards are said to be the first ones to end production and shipping.

The RTX 4070 Ti Super and the RTX 4080 Super have reportedly already been discontinued. In fact, the RTX 4080 Super is almost done shipping, with the final shipment expected in November. The RTX 4070 Ti Super is said to follow, so the supply of those GPUs may slowly decrease.

Nvidia’s favorite mainstream GPUs, the RTX 4070 and the RTX 4070 Super, are also said to be at an end. The source claims that Nvidia reduced the supply of those GPUs last quarter, and the final shipments are scheduled for December. That’d be a huge blow for gamers, as the RTX 4070 and its Super equivalent are widely considered some of the best-value graphics cards in this generation.

Of course, ending shipments doesn’t mean that all the cards will be gone this year — but it does sound like Nvidia is keeping the stock levels in check. If it had an overflow of last-gen GPUs by the time the next-gen cards launch, many people might have instead chosen the (often discounted) older cards instead of paying for their more expensive counterparts. The RTX 4090 comes to mind here.

We’ve already heard whispers that the RTX 50-series might be really pricey. Some of the rumored pricing, such as $2,500 for the RTX 5090, seems downright impossible — but even more conservative leaks talk about around $1,900 to $2,000 for the RTX 5090. X (Twitter) user Bits and Chips revealed that the RTX 5090 will cost roughly $1,900, making it $300 more expensive than the RTX 4090 at launch.

Nvidia’s flagship card is a good show of supply and demand. It was in high demand throughout the last two years, and as a result, you’d be hard-pressed to find a new model for sale at less than $2,200 right now. With shipments at an end, we might start see the pricing of other RTX 40-series shoot up over the next few months, just like what we’ve seen with the RTX 30-series in the past.