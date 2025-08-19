RTX 40-series GPUs just got smoother gameplay with Nvidia’s latest update

Out with the old, in with the new. According to Board Channels, Nvidia has now halted production for nearly all of its best graphics cards as it shifts focus to the RTX 50-series. Only one GPU remains in production, and some of the cards that are the most in demand are no longer being produced.

Nvidia hasn't officially announced that it's sunsetting the RTX 40-series, but we've been hearing more and more reports that imply that might be the case. The RTX 4090 was among the first cards to go out of production, and the discontinuation appears to have immediately affected the markets. Nvidia's behemoth flagship was hard to come by at the best of times, and now, as no more new units are being produced, it's safe to assume that this situation won't improve. The cheapest RTX 4090 I could find on Amazon costs nearly $2,000, but you can still snag one for

$1,900 at Newegg

.