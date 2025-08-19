 Skip to main content
RTX 40-series GPUs just got smoother gameplay with Nvidia’s latest update

New driver and app updates introduce AI-powered frame generation and simplified DLSS controls

By
RTX 4060 Ti sitting next to the RTX 4070.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Nvidia has announced a major update to its RTX 40-series graphics cards and the Nvidia App ahead of Gamescom 2025, introducing Smooth Motion, global DLSS overrides, and a host of quality-of-life upgrades for gamers.

What’s happened?

  • Smooth Motion is now available for RTX 40-series GPUs, enabling driver-level AI frame generation in unsupported games.
  • Global DLSS override allows users to apply preferred DLSS modes across all supported games.
  • Legacy Control Panel features like anisotropic filtering, anti-aliasing, ambient occlusion, and Surround are all integrated into the Nvidia App.
  • Project G-Assist AI assistant has also been updated making it lighter, faster, support plugin management, and is available across all RTX GPUs with 6GB+ VRAM, including laptops.

This is important because

  • It makes advanced AI-enhanced features like frame generation available to a much larger group of gamers.
  • DLSS management becomes far easier, removing the need to tweak every individual game.
  • The Nvidia App now consolidates old Control Panel tools into one place, making graphics tuning more straightforward.
  • AI tools like G-Assist are more efficient and accessible than before.
Nvidia App update brings DLSS global settings
Nvidia

Why should I care?

  • Smoother gameplay: Even games without DLSS now benefit from higher frame rates thanks to Smooth Motion.
  • Simplified settings: Global DLSS overrides save time and effort when optimizing multiple games.
  • More control: Legacy tweaks for classic titles are easier to find and apply.
  • Wider AI support: G-Assist can help optimize settings and performance across more devices.

What’s next?

  • The beta release goes live starting today, August 19, with a full public rollout planned the following week.
  • Nvidia is expected to refine Smooth Motion further, based on community feedback.
  • More legacy tools may be folded into the Nvidia App as it continues evolves.
