RTX 40-series GPUs just got smoother gameplay with Nvidia’s latest update

Nvidia has announced a major update to its RTX 40-series graphics cards and the Nvidia App ahead of Gamescom 2025, introducing Smooth Motion, global DLSS overrides, and a host of quality-of-life upgrades for gamers.
What’s happened?
- Smooth Motion is now available for RTX 40-series GPUs, enabling driver-level AI frame generation in unsupported games.
- Global DLSS override allows users to apply preferred DLSS modes across all supported games.
- Legacy Control Panel features like anisotropic filtering, anti-aliasing, ambient occlusion, and Surround are all integrated into the Nvidia App.
- Project G-Assist AI assistant has also been updated making it lighter, faster, support plugin management, and is available across all RTX GPUs with 6GB+ VRAM, including laptops.
This is important because
- It makes advanced AI-enhanced features like frame generation available to a much larger group of gamers.
- DLSS management becomes far easier, removing the need to tweak every individual game.
- The Nvidia App now consolidates old Control Panel tools into one place, making graphics tuning more straightforward.
- AI tools like G-Assist are more efficient and accessible than before.
Why should I care?
- Smoother gameplay: Even games without DLSS now benefit from higher frame rates thanks to Smooth Motion.
- Simplified settings: Global DLSS overrides save time and effort when optimizing multiple games.
- More control: Legacy tweaks for classic titles are easier to find and apply.
- Wider AI support: G-Assist can help optimize settings and performance across more devices.
What’s next?
- The beta release goes live starting today, August 19, with a full public rollout planned the following week.
- Nvidia is expected to refine Smooth Motion further, based on community feedback.
- More legacy tools may be folded into the Nvidia App as it continues evolves.