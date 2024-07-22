 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

We have bad news about the RTX 5090

By
The back of the Nvidia RTX 4080 Super graphics card.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

We’ve been expecting Nvidia to launch its RTX 50-series GPUs, starting with the RTX 5090, in the back half of this year. However, a credible hardware leaker says the timeline is slipping. According to the leaker, Nvidia won’t launch the RTX 5090 until the beginning of 2025.

The news comes from kopite7kimi on X (formerly Twitter), who says they think that the RTX 50-series won’t launch until CES 2025, which takes place in January. Although it’s uncharacteristic for Nvidia to launch a new generation of desktop GPUs at the annual trade show, time is running out for RTX 50-series GPUs — code-named Blackwell — to show up this year.

Recommended Videos
Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming
Check your inbox!
Privacy Policy

Nvidia typically announces new generations at its Graphics Technology Conference (GTC) during the fall. Nvidia holds one of these events each year in the spring, focused on AI and its enterprise efforts. However, on years where we see a new generation of desktop graphics cards, it holds a second event in the fall. Nvidia hasn’t announced a fall GTC yet, suggesting we might not see RTX 50-series GPUs this year.

The speculation up to this point has been that Nvidia would add a fall GTC event. Launching RTX 50-series GPUs this year would fit into Nvidia’s normal release cadence, and we’ve already seen Blackwell show up in the data center. Conflicting rumors have painted a slightly different picture, with some suggesting we’ll still see RTX 50-series GPUs this year and others pointing to early 2025.

The news from kopite7kimi is definitely the most credible information we have to go on so far. That doesn’t mean the release date has officially slipped, however. Nvidia is the market leader, so it sits in a position where it can slowly roll out a new generation of graphics cards. It typically does that anyway. So, it’s possible we could see the announcement of RTX 50-series GPUs this year, with the actual release coming in early 2025.

A lot of Nvidia’s decision internally likely comes down to what it expects from AMD and Intel. AMD is working on its RDNA 4 architecture for RX 8000 GPUs, which are currently expected to show up in 2025. Similarly, Intel’s Battlemage architecture is making its way into laptops with Lunar Lake later this year, but the desktop version of these GPUs aren’t expected to show up until 2025. Nvidia might be waiting it out to respond to its main competitors.

For now, all we can do is wait until Nvidia has more to share. Currently, the rumor mill suggests Nvidia will launch the RTX 5080 first, followed up by the RTX 5090 shortly after. Leakers also suggest that the RTX 5090 will come with a dual-slot design, which would be a welcome change of pace after the monstrous RTX 4090 we saw in the previous generation.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jacob Roach
Jacob Roach
Lead Reporter, PC Hardware
Jacob Roach is the lead reporter for PC hardware at Digital Trends. In addition to covering the latest PC components, from…
An overclocking legend is making a long-awaited return to graphics cards
PNY RTX 4080 with the power connector attached.

One of the most well-known names in GPU overclocking is making a return in a big way. Vince "Kingpin" Lucido is known as the mastermind behind some of the best graphics card models you could buy over the past several generations. He famously worked with EVGA to produce Kingpin models that were built for extreme overclocking. With EVGA exiting the GPU market a few years back, we hadn't heard much from Kingpin -- until now.

It looks like Kingpin is set to work with PNY on the next generation of graphics cards. The enthusiast met up with Gamer's Nexus recently and revealed that there's "a pretty good chance" that we'll see Kingpin models again soon. Kingpin showed off a PNY card sitting on his test bench, saying that it's the first non-EVGA graphics card he's used in 13 years.

Read more
We have good news about AMD’s upcoming Ryzen 9000 chips
AMD CEO Lisa Su announcing the new Ryzen 9000 series desktop CPUs.

Earlier this month we saw AMD unveiling its new Ryzen 9000 series desktop processors at Computex 2024. The new desktop processors feature AMD’s next-gen Zen 5 architecture, promising approximately 15% faster performance. During the announcement, AMD said that the new chips will arrive in July 2024, however, online retailer B&H suggests that preorders will only begin at 9 a.m. ET on July 31.

Additionally, we also have (unofficial) pricing information for the upcoming CPUs. According to a report, the flagship AMD Ryzen 9 9950X has been listed on Canada Computers for CAD 839 ($610), which is noticeably lower than the $699 launch price of the Ryzen 9 7950X. Another retailer from the Philippines has listed the entire Ryzen 9000 desktop CPU lineup with the Ryzen 9 9950X priced at 38,000 Pesos ($648), Ryzen 9 9900X at 35,000 Pesos ($597), Ryzen 7 9700X at 24,000 Pesos ($409), and the Ryzen 5 9600X at 18,500 Pesos ($315).

Read more
This new RTX 4070 pulls off the impossible
The RTX 4070 ITX Sakura Blizzard graphics card,

I didn't think it was possible, but GPU vendor Zephyr has managed to trim the RTX 4070 down to a dual-slot card with only a single fan. The RTX 4070 is one of the best graphics cards you can buy, and although there are plenty of slim models available, we haven't seen a card that achieves the petite size that Zephyr is claiming with its new ITX Sakura Blizzard model.

Zephyr shared the new graphics card on Chinese video streaming service BiliBili over the weekend. The dimensions are extremely small, with the card measuring 172mm by 123mm by 42mm. That's small enough to fit in even the tiniest mini ITX cases (though always make sure to double-check your dimensions). For reference, Nvidia's Founder's Edition RTX 4070 measures 240mm by 110mm by 40mm, and third-party options can get much larger depending on their cooler configuration.

Read more