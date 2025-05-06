We just got our first glimpse of AMD’s RX 9060 XT, but many questions remain

The start of the year was littered with some of the best graphics cards (although, admittedly, they weren’t really up for grabs due to the state of the market). Now, it’s time for the mainstream GPUs to make an appearance. AMD’s RX 9060 XT is one such GPU that many gamers are waiting for, and we just spotted it in a retail listing, indicating the launch might not be too far off.

Spotted by VideoCardz, the GPU broke cover at a Brazilian retailer, Terabyteshop. The Gigabyte AMD Radeon RX 9060 Gaming OC was the only model listed, but it came with an official-looking AMD blurb and a spec sheet, although the most important detail was missing: The price. First, let’s dig into what we do know, and then we can discuss what we still need to learn.

The RX 9060 XT comes with 16GB of GDDR6 memory, and although the spec sheet failed to mention that, most leakers expect a narrow 128-bit bus. The maximum resolution is listed as 7,680 x 4,320, with support for up to four displays. The card supports DirectX 12 and OpenGL 4.6, comes with two DisplayPort 2.1a and two HDMI 2.1a connectors, and uses only a single 8-pin power connector. Despite that fact, the spec sheet still calls for a power requirement of 850 watts, which sounds way overkill for a graphics card of this caliber, so we could be dealing with a mistake in the specifications.

Of course, until the card is officially released, we can’t take these specs at face value — but this source seems pretty legitimate, so a lot of it might be true. With that said, we’re still dealing with a bunch of question marks. For starters, what’s the memory interface like? What’s the maximum clock speed? Most of all, how much will this GPU cost?

AMD’s RX 9070 XT struck a goldmine by offering great value for the money. Unfortunately, once the initial stock of MSRP-priced GPUs was all sold out, the card drastically increased in price. If AMD can offer a steady supply of the RX 9060 XT at around $300 or below, it could be a hit, but the “steady supply” part of it all is what I’m worried about.

AMD has yet to officially launch the card. Rumor has it that the RX 9060 XT will be officially announced on May 21 during Computex 2025.