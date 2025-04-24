This 27-inch gaming monitor from Samsung is nearly 50% off

You need a good gaming monitor to keep up with the lightning-fast PC titles on the market. Color accuracy, response time, and input lag are all factors to consider when shopping for a new game display. When it comes to all of the above, one brand that always delivers is Samsung, and it just so happens that one of Samsung’s top monitors is on sale today:

For a limited time, you can get the Samsung 27-inch Odyssey G65B Gaming Monitor for $360. The MSRP on this model is $700, so you’re getting this display at nearly 50% off.

Why you should buy the Samsung 27-inch Odyssey G65B

Pixel perfection is hard to come by, especially when you’re dealing with a non-OLED gaming display like the Samsung Odyssey G65B. Fortunately, Samsung is always defying expectations, and the G65B is no exception. Thanks to QHD resolution and DisplayHDR 600 technology, this Samsung monitor delivers sharp and detailed picture quality with rich, arresting colors and solid contrast levels.

Thanks to its native 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support, the Samsung G65B can be counted on for all your down-to-the-millisecond gaming requirements, especially for online matches where every last frame counts.

Other noteworthy features include Samsung’s Gaming Hub (internet connection required), a 1000R curved display for ultimate immersion, and a range of HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB connections.

It’s hard to say how long this Samsung monitor is going to be on sale, but we’re willing to bet it’ll be back to full price sometime soon. That means today could be the last day to save up to 50% on the Samsung 27-inch Odyssey G65B Gaming Monitor.

