 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This 27-inch gaming monitor from Samsung is nearly 50% off

By
Good Deal A Samsung 27-inch G65B Curved Gaming Monitor on a white background.
Samsung

You need a good gaming monitor to keep up with the lightning-fast PC titles on the market. Color accuracy, response time, and input lag are all factors to consider when shopping for a new game display. When it comes to all of the above, one brand that always delivers is Samsung, and it just so happens that one of Samsung’s top monitors is on sale today: 

For a limited time, you can get the Samsung 27-inch Odyssey G65B Gaming Monitor for $360. The MSRP on this model is $700, so you’re getting this display at nearly 50% off.

Why you should buy the Samsung 27-inch Odyssey G65B

Pixel perfection is hard to come by, especially when you’re dealing with a non-OLED gaming display like the Samsung Odyssey G65B. Fortunately, Samsung is always defying expectations, and the G65B is no exception. Thanks to QHD resolution and DisplayHDR 600 technology, this Samsung monitor delivers sharp and detailed picture quality with rich, arresting colors and solid contrast levels. 

Related

Thanks to its native 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support, the Samsung G65B can be counted on for all your down-to-the-millisecond gaming requirements, especially for online matches where every last frame counts. 

Other noteworthy features include Samsung’s Gaming Hub (internet connection required), a 1000R curved display for ultimate immersion, and a range of HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB connections. 

It’s hard to say how long this Samsung monitor is going to be on sale, but we’re willing to bet it’ll be back to full price sometime soon. That means today could be the last day to save up to 50% on the Samsung 27-inch Odyssey G65B Gaming Monitor. 

For even more monitor recommendations, you should also check out our lists of the best monitor deals, best Walmart deals, and best Samsung monitor deals

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
Almost 50% off — 34-inch LG UltraWide monitor for $340
The LG 34WP75C-B UltraWide monitor on a white background.

If you're no longer excited by the traditional screens that currently have monitor deals, it might be time to try an ultrawide display. You may want to set your sights on the LG 34WP75C UltraWide monitor, which is on sale with a $260 discount from LG. Instead of its original price of $600, you'll have to pay just $340 -- but only if you hurry. You won't always get the chance to buy a 34-inch ultrawide monitor for nearly half-price, so complete your purchase before stocks run out.

Why you should buy the LG 34WP75C UltraWide monitor

Read more
This unique 32-inch LG OLED gaming monitor is on sale at $200 off
Cyberpunk 2077 running on the LG UltraGear Dual Mode OLED.

The 32-inch LG UltraGear Dual Mode OLED gaming monitor is one of the most unique screens that you can buy from today's monitor deals. It's on sale for $1,100, and the $200 in savings on its original price of $1,300 should be considered as a welcome bonus for investing in this display. You're going to have to be quick with your purchase if you don't want to miss this bargain though, as we're not sure how much time is remaining before it disappears.

Why you should buy the 32-inch LG UltraGear Dual Mode OLED gaming monitor

Read more
This Dell 25-inch gaming monitor just hit clearance price
The Dell G2524H gaming monitor with Rogue Company on the screen.

Your upgrade with gaming PC deals won't matter if you're still stuck on an outdated display. If your budget's already running low, don't worry because you can still get a solid screen for an affordable price -- take the Dell G2524H gaming monitor. It's available for only $170 as part of a clearance sale from Dell, for savings of $80 on its original price of $250. You're going to have to hurry if you want this 25-inch gaming monitor though, as once stocks are gone, we're not sure if you'll get another chance at this bargain.

Why you should buy the Dell G2524H gaming monitor

Read more