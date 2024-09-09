 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Samsung gaming monitor is usually $1,100 — today it’s $450

By
The front view of the Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 4K curved gaming monitor.
Samsung

When shopping for gaming PC deals, you shouldn’t forget to set aside some cash for a decent display — you wouldn’t want to be stuck with an old screen with your upgraded machine. Fortunately, there are monitor deals for gamers, such as Samsung’s offer for the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7. As part of the Samsung Discover event, the 4K curved gaming monitor is down to just $450 from its original price of $1,100, for massive savings of $650. This bargain is only available today, so if you’re interested, don’t waste any more time and buy it right now.

Why you should buy the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 4K curved gaming monitor

Samsung’s Odyssey line is a fixture on our list of the best gaming monitors, which should give you an idea of what to expect from the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 4K curved gaming monitor. Its size is at the top end of our computer monitor buying guide‘s recommended range of 24 inches to 32 inches, and with 4K Ultra HD resolution, you’ll be able to fully enjoy the graphics of the best PC games. The 1000R curved design of the screen will not only immerse you in what you’re playing as your peripheral vision will be filled, but it also makes looking at the screen more comfortable as it matches the arc of your eyes.

The 32-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 4K curved gaming monitor comes with a 165Hz refresh rate and a 1ms gray to gray response time, which are both fantastic specifications for gaming — you’ll get reduced input lag and ultra-smooth movements, which are both pretty important for beating boss fights and winning multiplayer matches. The monitor also supports AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro, which eliminates screen tearing and stuttering.

The 32-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 is an excellent gaming monitor that’s going to make a lot of gamers happy, as it’s down to less than half-price from Samsung today as part of the Samsung Discover event. Instead of $1,100, a $650 discount means you’ll only have to pay $450. It will be tough to find a better offer anywhere else, so if you’re thinking about buying a new screen for your PC gaming setup today, make it the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 4K curved gaming monitor. Hurry up and complete your purchase while the bargain is still online.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
Walmart is selling this 24-inch gaming monitor for $82 today
A Krocisen 24-inch gaming monitor on a white background.

For one of the cheapest monitor deals around that still snags you a gaming screen, check out what Walmart has to offer. Today, you can buy a Krocisen 24-inch gaming monitor for $82 instead of $200. Now, we know what you’re thinking -- what’s going on with the brand? Despite the unknown brand, it has all the essentials you need for inexpensive gaming, such as a great refresh rate. If you want to know more, keep reading or simply tap the button below to go straight to the source.

Why you should buy the Krocisen 24-inch gaming monitor
We’re not saying the Krocisen 24-inch gaming monitor is going to be one of the best gaming monitors out there, but while heavily discounted, it’s a good option for keeping costs down. This model has a typical full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 and a refresh rate of 100Hz. Some gaming monitors may go higher, to 165Hz or more, but 100Hz should suffice for pretty much all games without much need for more.

Read more
This incredible Alienware curved OLED monitor is $100 off today
Desktop background on the Alienware 34 QD-OLED.

Looking for great monitor deals? Dell has a particularly special one for gamers. Right now, you can buy the Alienware 34-inch Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor for $1,000, saving you $100 off the regular price of $1,100. A modest discount maybe, but an important one on something that is so highly regarded. We’re here to tell you all about it before you buy. Gamers are going to love it.

Why you should buy the Alienware 34-inch Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor
In our Alienware 34-inch QD-OLED review, we described it as "the final frontier." The specs list has pretty much everything you could ever want. That includes a QD-OLED panel, a resolution of 3440 x 1440, and 1,000 nits of peak brightness in HDR with DisplayHDR 400 True Black support. It has a maximum refresh rate of 175Hz is great to see along with a response time of 0.1ms GtG. A curvature of 1800R is cool to see as well.

Read more
Samsung’s MacBook alternative is more than $600 off today
The screen of the Galaxy Book4 Ultra.

If you've been attracted to MacBook deals because of the powerful performance and amazing screens of Apple's laptops, but you'd rather stick to a Windows-powered device, here's an excellent alternative -- the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Ultra. Now's a great time to buy it because it's available from Samsung with a $675 discount that slashes its price from $2,575 to $1,900. Every purchase also comes with a free 1TB portable SSD that's worth $175. We're not sure how much time is remaining on this bargain though, so you better hurry if you don't want to miss out.

 
Why you should buy this MacBook alternative: Samsung Galaxy Book4 Ultra
The Samsung Galaxy Book4 Ultra is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, alongside 16GB of RAM that's on the same level as top-tier machines, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. With these specifications, the laptop is an excellent choice for all kinds of content creation, and it's also a dependable productivity tool to help you accomplish your daily workload. It also offers access to Microsoft's Copilot, which will provide all the AI assistance that you would need.

Read more