This Samsung gaming monitor is usually $1,100 — today it’s $450

When shopping for gaming PC deals, you shouldn’t forget to set aside some cash for a decent display — you wouldn’t want to be stuck with an old screen with your upgraded machine. Fortunately, there are monitor deals for gamers, such as Samsung’s offer for the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7. As part of the Samsung Discover event, the 4K curved gaming monitor is down to just $450 from its original price of $1,100, for massive savings of $650. This bargain is only available today, so if you’re interested, don’t waste any more time and buy it right now.

Why you should buy the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 4K curved gaming monitor

Samsung’s Odyssey line is a fixture on our list of the best gaming monitors, which should give you an idea of what to expect from the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 4K curved gaming monitor. Its size is at the top end of our computer monitor buying guide‘s recommended range of 24 inches to 32 inches, and with 4K Ultra HD resolution, you’ll be able to fully enjoy the graphics of the best PC games. The 1000R curved design of the screen will not only immerse you in what you’re playing as your peripheral vision will be filled, but it also makes looking at the screen more comfortable as it matches the arc of your eyes.

The 32-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 4K curved gaming monitor comes with a 165Hz refresh rate and a 1ms gray to gray response time, which are both fantastic specifications for gaming — you’ll get reduced input lag and ultra-smooth movements, which are both pretty important for beating boss fights and winning multiplayer matches. The monitor also supports AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro, which eliminates screen tearing and stuttering.

The 32-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 is an excellent gaming monitor that’s going to make a lot of gamers happy, as it’s down to less than half-price from Samsung today as part of the Samsung Discover event. Instead of $1,100, a $650 discount means you’ll only have to pay $450. It will be tough to find a better offer anywhere else, so if you’re thinking about buying a new screen for your PC gaming setup today, make it the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 4K curved gaming monitor. Hurry up and complete your purchase while the bargain is still online.