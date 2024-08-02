 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Samsung 34-inch monitor just got a significant price cut at Amazon

By
The Samsung 34-inch ViewFinity S5 monitor on a white background.
Samsung

There are several reasons why you’d want an ultrawide monitor for your PC setup. Whatever those may be, you can’t go wrong with the 34-inch Samsung ViewFinity S50GC. Its original price of $380 is pretty reasonable, but Amazon’s $150 discount makes it a pretty tempting purchase at just $230. This is a limited-time deal though, so if you want to buy this monitor at 39% off, the only way to make sure of that is to add it to your cart and complete the checkout process right now.

Why you should buy the 34-inch Samsung ViewFinity S50GC monitor

The 34-inch Samsung ViewFinity S50GC is an ultrawide monitor with a 21:9 aspect ratio and QHD resolution, for a broader and clearer look at your projects. With the extra screen real estate, you’ll be able to boost your productivity by easily multitasking between several apps. The monitor also supports HDR10 for the ability to display more than 1 billion colors, while the minimal bezels surrounding the screen reduces distractions so that you can focus on whatever you’re working on.

The 100Hz refresh rate of the 34-inch Samsung ViewFinity S50GC monitor reduces lag and motion blur, which makes it a fine display for recreational purposes, such as watching streaming shows and playing video games. It also supports AMD’s FreeSync, which eliminates screen tearing and stuttering. The monitor has an ambient light sensor that allows it to automatically adjust its brightness depending on your surroundings, Flicker Free technology that reduces eye strain, and an Eye Saver Mode that will further keep you comfortable even after looking at the display for hours by minimizing harmful blue light.

There’s no shortage of monitor deals from Amazon, but the retailer’s 39% discount for the 34-inch Samsung ViewFinity S50GC is one that you wouldn’t want to miss. From its sticker price of $380, it’s all the way down to only $230 for savings of $150. There’s no telling when the offer expires though, so there shouldn’t be any hesitation if you’re thinking about taking advantage of the lowered price. Buy the 34-inch Samsung ViewFinity S50GC monitor right now — you may regret it if you wait until tomorrow.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Just a few hours left for Prime Day curved gaming monitor deals
Cyberpunk 2077 running on the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9.

While calling it "Prime Day" is a sort of a misnomer, as the event should technically be called "Prime Days" since it covers the 16th and 17th, all things must come to an end. And now, you have hours, not days, to finish selecting your purchases for Prime Day. That means that hot Prime Day monitor deals are ending soon. Here, we want to take a look at the best of one of your very favorite categories, the curved gaming monitor. These three Prime Day deals, from Amazon as well as from Samsung and Best Buy -- who both happen to be having "Black Friday in July" sales on the exact days Prime Day is going on -- are some of the best going on. While there's always a chance that some deals will sneak past Prime Day, odds are your time is limited to pick up these offers.

 
32-inch AOC LCD Curved QHD Premium Monitor — $240, was $280

Read more
Samsung’s premium 5K monitor is $700 off in rival Prime sale
The Samsung Viewfinity S9 monitor with its webcam on top.

Samsung's Viewfinity S9 is the best of both worlds. On the one hand, it is considered one the best 27-inch monitors. On the other, it is one of the best 5K monitors. And now, in Samsung's answer to Prime Day deals, you're able to buy it for just $900. That's $700 off of its usual $1,600 and yours for the taking if you tap the button below. Keep reading to learn about its extra features, gorgeous screen, and more.

 
Why you should buy the Samsung ViewFinity S9
Unlike a lot of the best monitors these days, the Samsung ViewFinity S9 skips the 4K standard and goes up to 5K, giving it an edge for those in professional video or photo editing roles. Its got intense color spectrum quality, and has both a Pantone validation and Pantone SkinTone validation. One screen extra you don't seen often is the matte finish, which is easy on the eyes and reduces glare. This, of course, isn't the only Samsung screen with a matte finish, and you can check out Samsung's The Frame TV in Prime Day TV deals for more Samsung screens of this nature.

Read more
This curved gaming monitor from Samsung is 45% off for Prime Day
The Samsung G5 Odyssey curved gaming monitor with an astronaut in a spaceship on the screen.

Your purchase from Prime Day gaming PC deals should be accompanied by a new display to give justice to your machine's upgraded performance, and here's an offer that you should definitely consider -- a $250 discount on the 34-inch Samsung Odyssey G55T curved gaming monitor. This brings its price down to just $300 from $550 originally, but there's no telling how much time is remaining on this bargain from Samsung. If you want to get this gaming monitor at 45% off, you're going to have to complete your purchase for it as soon as you can.

 
Why you should buy the 34-inch Samsung Odyssey G55T curved gaming monitor
The Samsung Odyssey G55T curved gaming monitor features a 34-inch screen with Ultra WQHD resolution for lifelike details and a 165Hz refresh rate that enables smooth action-packed scenes. These specifications allow it to challenge the performance of the best gaming monitors, as you'll be able to play the best PC games at a visually striking pace. The monitor also comes with a 1000R curvature, which fills your peripheral vision for a completely immersive experience while you explore strange worlds or engage un multiplayer combat.

Read more