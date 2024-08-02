This Samsung 34-inch monitor just got a significant price cut at Amazon

There are several reasons why you’d want an ultrawide monitor for your PC setup. Whatever those may be, you can’t go wrong with the 34-inch Samsung ViewFinity S50GC. Its original price of $380 is pretty reasonable, but Amazon’s $150 discount makes it a pretty tempting purchase at just $230. This is a limited-time deal though, so if you want to buy this monitor at 39% off, the only way to make sure of that is to add it to your cart and complete the checkout process right now.

Why you should buy the 34-inch Samsung ViewFinity S50GC monitor

The 34-inch Samsung ViewFinity S50GC is an ultrawide monitor with a 21:9 aspect ratio and QHD resolution, for a broader and clearer look at your projects. With the extra screen real estate, you’ll be able to boost your productivity by easily multitasking between several apps. The monitor also supports HDR10 for the ability to display more than 1 billion colors, while the minimal bezels surrounding the screen reduces distractions so that you can focus on whatever you’re working on.

The 100Hz refresh rate of the 34-inch Samsung ViewFinity S50GC monitor reduces lag and motion blur, which makes it a fine display for recreational purposes, such as watching streaming shows and playing video games. It also supports AMD’s FreeSync, which eliminates screen tearing and stuttering. The monitor has an ambient light sensor that allows it to automatically adjust its brightness depending on your surroundings, Flicker Free technology that reduces eye strain, and an Eye Saver Mode that will further keep you comfortable even after looking at the display for hours by minimizing harmful blue light.

There’s no shortage of monitor deals from Amazon, but the retailer’s 39% discount for the 34-inch Samsung ViewFinity S50GC is one that you wouldn’t want to miss. From its sticker price of $380, it’s all the way down to only $230 for savings of $150. There’s no telling when the offer expires though, so there shouldn’t be any hesitation if you’re thinking about taking advantage of the lowered price. Buy the 34-inch Samsung ViewFinity S50GC monitor right now — you may regret it if you wait until tomorrow.