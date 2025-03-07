This Samsung 144Hz gaming monitor is $400 off right now

You’re not getting the most out of your gaming PC if you’re stuck on an old display. If you still haven’t made an upgrade, now’s the perfect time to do so with this offer from Samsung monitor deals for the 43-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 smart gaming monitor. From its original price of $1,000, it’s down to only $600 following a $400 discount. The bargain will only be available for a limited time, but we’re not sure until when, so we highly recommend completing your purchase for this gaming monitor as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the 43-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 smart gaming monitor

The 43-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 smart gaming monitor is a step down from the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 that’s featured in our list of the best gaming monitors, but it’s still a pretty solid screen for gamers — especially if you can get it with this discount. It also offers 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details and vivid colors, and Samsung’s Quantum Matrix technology for impressive brightness and contrast. It’s also a smart monitor, which means you can access streaming services directly on the device whenever you want to take a break from gaming.

A monitor’s refresh rate is how often the images on the screen are updated, while its response time is how quickly image transitions are shown, as explained by our computer monitor buying guide. For the 43-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 smart gaming monitor, it comes with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time, which are excellent specifications for playing the best PC games as you’ll enjoy smooth and lag-free gameplay.

You can get huge savings when buying from monitor deals if you’re patient enough to wait for amazing offers — like this one from Samsung for the 43-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 smart gaming monitor. A $400 discount slashes its price from $1,000 to just $600, which is a steal when you consider the display’s features. We’re not sure when the price of the 43-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 smart gaming monitor goes back to normal though, so you should hurry with your transaction if you want to secure the display before that happens.