Samsung just slashed the price of this 49-inch OLED G9 gaming monitor by $700

If you need to replace your gaming monitor following an upgrade from gaming PC deals, we highly recommend going for the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G9. It’s originally pretty expensive at $1,800, but a $700 discount from Samsung itself drops its price all the way down to only $1,100. This display will do justice to your new computer’s processing power, but you need to hurry if you want to get it for a lower price than usual because there may not be much time left before the savings disappear.

Why you should buy the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor

An ultrawide monitor will give you a different perspective while you play the best PC games, and we’ve tagged the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 as our top 32:9 gaming monitor in our roundup of the best gaming monitors. With a very impressive score of 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review, this is the display that you should get if you want to be fully immersed in the video games you’re playing. In addition to the unique aspect ratio, the gaming monitor features Dual QHD resolution for lifelike details, QD-OLED technology that delivers perfect black levels and intense brightness, and a 1800R curvature that fills your field of vision.

A monitor’s refresh rate refers to how fast the images on the screen are updated, while its response time refers to how quickly image transitions are shown, according to our computer monitor buying guide. These two specifications are important for gaming monitors, and the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 doesn’t hold back with its 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time.

