Samsung’s 49-inch CHG90 is the most massive ultrawide monitor ever made

Why it matters to you Samsung's investment in quantum dots brings a lot to the table for PC gamers seeking excellent contrast and color.

Sneaking in ahead of any big E3 announcements, Samsung is rolling out three new gaming monitors, one of which will be making a widespread appearance at the Ubisoft booth at E3 in LA, and all of which are built with quantum dot technology.

The most exciting announcement by far is the CHG90, a 49-inch display with a wicked 32:9 aspect ratio and a 3,840 x 1,080 ultra-ultra-wide resolution. We’ve grown fond of the curved 21:9 screens, but they can fall short when it comes to advanced gaming features, like adaptive sync and high refresh rates. Not the CHG90, which features a full 144Hz refresh rate, AMD’s FreeSync 2 adaptive refresh technology, and a 1ms response time. The display has no shortage of space for connections, as Samsung has packed in a DisplayPort, Mini DisplayPort, and a pair of HDMI inputs, as well as a two-port USB 3.0 hub.

At $1,500, the ridiculous-sounding CHG90 is expensive. Yet it’s priced competitively with other high-end options, including the LG38UC99 (a 38-inch ultrawide monitor that once held the title of world’s largest), as well as Dell and LG’s 5K offerings. It is currently being sold at Amazon and Micro Center.

Less groundbreaking, but still interesting, are the two CHG70 models, which are available in both 27-inch and 31.5-inch variations. Other than size, both screens are identical, sporting a 2,560 x 1,440 resolution, 1ms response time, and 144Hz refresh rate with FreeSync 2, assuming you’re sporting a Radeon GPU.

Both screens are fitted on one of Samsung’s dual-hinge stands, which provide a surprising amount of flexibility and maneuverability. For connections, the monitors feature two HDMI inputs and a single DisplayPort connection, as well as acting as two-port USB 3.0 hubs, although FreeSync 2 currently only operates over the DisplayPort standard.

If the quantum-dot powered 16:9 screens seem more to your liking, they are now available for pre-order as well, at $599 for the smaller screen, and $699 for the larger version.