The super-cheap Samsung Galaxy Book Go is now available, starting at just $350

To deliver mobility, connectivity, and the Galaxy ecosystem at an accessible price, Samsung recently unveiled two new affordable models in its Galaxy Book lineup, the Galaxy Book Go and Galaxy Book Go 5G. Both of these models are now on sale for consumers who desire a range of options at a reasonable price point.

The new additions to Samsung’s PC lineup are developed in collaboration with Qualcomm. The Galaxy Book Go is built on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 compute platform and the Galaxy Book Go 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G.

With long-lasting battery lives, the latest processors and the Qualcomm Adreno GPU, the laptops promise top-notch performance.

“The Galaxy Book Go series is built for today’s mobile-first users, who expect seamless communication, sustained productivity, and immersive entertainment — all in one device,” said Woncheol Chai, senior vice president and head of the Experience Planning Team for Samsung Electronics’ Mobile Communications Business.

Samsung’s new releases leverage the latest Windows 10 operating system, so we should be able to expect fast boot speeds from them. They feature 14-inch TFT FHD displays, 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage.

Weighing just 3.04 pounds, the Galaxy Book Go series sport a thin and lightweight design. They boast military-grade durability despite the affordable price, and also feature Dolby Atmos speakers for excellent audio quality.

Users can expand their Galaxy smartphones, tablets, and wearables experiences by pairing those devices with the Galaxy Book Go series. Via a la-gfree connection, Samsung allows consumers to sync their phones with the laptops to manage calls and texts. They can also mirror their apps for an enhanced display or for dual-screen productivity.

The Galaxy Book Smart Switch can be utilized for a seamless transfer of files from users’ current PCs to the Galaxy Book Go series devices, and Quick Share permits sharing documents between Galaxy devices without access to the internet.

The Galaxy Book Go is available now for purchase in the U.S., while the Galaxy Book Go 5G will be available later this year.

