Recent leaks have surfaced to reveal that Samsung might reveal a convertible laptop that will likely be called the Galaxy Book Pro 2 360 during Mobile World Congress (MWC) next week.

Popular leaker @OnLeaks and the publication GizNext have collaborated to share factory schematics renders of a device that was discovered under the code name ‘mars 2.” As the original Galaxy Book Pro 360 was code-named ‘mars,’ the sources expect that the upcoming device will be a successor to it. However, the Galaxy Book Pro 2 360 name has yet to be confirmed.

According to the available specs and renders, the device is expected to be a convertible laptop with a 360-degree hinge. It will likely have a 15.6-inch display, with a 16:9 aspect ratio, three USB-C ports, a 3.5 mm audio jack, and a MicroSD card slot.

The Galaxy Book Pro 360 sequel appears to share a lot in common with the original.

Samsung has spoken about plans to use new Intel Alder Lake processors in upcoming Galaxy Book laptops, as well as One UI Book 4 customized software based on Windows 11 for new products. These features might also be possibilities for the Galaxy Book Pro 2 360, as the brand said it has plans to make announcements pertaining to these features during MWC.

Samsung confirmed last week that its Galaxy MWC event will take place at 10 a.m. PT on February 27 as a virtual livestream on YouTube.

While Samsung has not given any official word on what it plans to announce at the event, the theme appears to be work and education. There also seems to be an Easter egg in the event invite, where the laptop does a flip before other devices and accessories appear.

Mobile World Congress takes place from February 28 to March 3 in Barcelona, Spain.

