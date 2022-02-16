Samsung’s MWC event to focus on work and education devices

Samsung has announced that its Galaxy MWC (Mobile World Congress) event will take place at 10 a.m. PT on February 27 as a virtual livestream on YouTube.

While there is no official word on what Samsung has in store to announce, the theme of the event appears to be connected mobile devices, which is evident from the laptop, smartwatch, foldables, tablets, and stylus featured on the invite.

“In today’s rapidly evolving world driven by mobile devices, Samsung Electronics is once again redefining the future of how we work and how we learn,” the company said in a statement.

Samsung’s MWC Galaxy event quickly follows its Galaxy Unpacked event which took place on February 9 and unveiled the Galaxy S22 series. The flagship series includes the Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The Galaxy S22 Ultra, in particular, has stood out due to it assuming the Samsung Galaxy Note’s legacy. The brand decided to retire the once-popular Galaxy Note line and bring its highlight feature, the built-in S-Pen, to the Galaxy S line for the first time with the Ultra.

By the time Samsung hosts its MWC event, the devices will be freshly on the market, having recently gone on sale in many global regions on February 25.

With a lot of businesses still affected by the pandemic, Samsung might not have that much to showcase at Mobile World Congress and might save bigger product reveals for future Galaxy Unpacked events. Last year, the brand previewed the features of its One UI Watch software, which was a partnership with Google, at MWC before officially unveiling the OS alongside the Galaxy Watch 4 at a Galaxy Unpacked event later in the year.

Many brands, including Samsung, did not attend MWC 2021 in person and hosted virtual press conferences to maintain the health and safety of their employees.

