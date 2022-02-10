Best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra deals for February 2022

The February Galaxy Unpacked event, and if you’re hungry for a pre-order discount, then you can already take advantage of some enticing Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra deals. Samsung has rolled out its new flagship smartphones for 2022, and the star of the show was arguably the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which looks to be the new successor to the (apparently) discontinued Galaxy Note lineup. As the most premium device in the S22 stable with a retail price tag of $1,200, the Galaxy S22 Ultra doesn’t come cheap.

The good news is that pre-orders are available and retailers are already running some worthy Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra sales following the Galaxy Unpacked show. With inventory likely to be tighter with this release, it’s not a bad idea to take advantage of any early Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra deals. We’ve got the best of the bunch right here.

Today’s best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra deal

As of right now, the best of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra deals comes from Samsung itself. This Galaxy S22 pre-order offer gives you the choice between $250 in Samsung store credit when you buy the Galaxy S22 Ultra. If you have a device to trade-in, you can also get up to $700 back on your purchase. Finally, customers who pre-order any of the Galaxy S22 devices can enjoy three months of Spotify Premium, four months of YouTube Premium, and six months of SiriusXM Streaming totally free. Network carriers are also rolling out their own Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra sales and pre-order offers, so check those out if you’re already signed on with a carrier you like (or are looking to switch).

Should you buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra?

Samsung dropped three new smartphones at its Galaxy Unpacked event: The Galaxy S22 and S22+, which are the mainline flagships, and the premium Galaxy S22 Ultra. This release strategy keeps with recent Samsung releases, with the “Ultra” device representing a bigger and more high-end flagship option for those craving the best mobile experience money can buy. You’ll have to pay for it, but Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra sales can hopefully soften the blow to your wallet a bit (and we’ll keep you posted on any new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra deals as they continue to pop up).

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra doesn’t disappoint, and it even brought a few surprises to the table. For a long time, Samsung has sold its standard flagships under the “S” series alongside its larger Note lineup. Initially, the Galaxy Note phones sported considerably larger displays than their S series counterparts, but as smartphones have grown largeer overall in recent years, the differences between the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note devices became less obvious. Lately, some have been wondering why the Note series exists at all.

Well, it looks like Samsung answered that question. In 2021, there was no new Note release, and this year, the new Galaxy S22 Ultra looks a lot like the Note phones of old, right down to its plus-sized display and included S Pen stylus which has thankfully made its return. The last-gen Galaxy S21 Ultra was compatible with the S Pen, but it wasn’t included and there was no way to store it on the device. With the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the S Pen comes standard and tucks right into the phone chassis when not in use — just like with the Note devices.

To put a bow on all of this: It looks like the Galaxy S22 Ultra is replacing the Note series altogether, which should be bittersweet news to fans of the plus-sized Note devices. On one hand, we might not see any new Galaxy Note phones again, yet the legacy continues in the S22 Ultra — but is it worth a buy? In our opinion, yes, assuming you’re a fan of previous Ultra devices (or the apparently discontinued Note line) and you don’t mind shelling out the cash for some noteworthy upgrades. Again, though, it behooves any savvy shopper to look for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra deals before handing over any cash. As the most expensive member of the current Galaxy family, the S22 Ultra offers the biggest potential savings if you know where to look.

We are big fans of the Galaxy S21 Ultra, and the S22 Ultra does not disappoint. In our Galaxy S22 Ultra hands-on, we noticed that the new release is a bit larger, no doubt to accommodate for the stowaway S Pen stylus. The S Pen is a welcome addition and we think the slight size increase is a worthy trade-off. The Galaxy S22 Ultra’s body is a little more contoured, though, which gives it a nice hand-feel — but there’s no mistaking that this is a large phone.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 packs a big 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED display, and the screen has as variable 120Hz refresh rate which can automatically adjust itself depend on what you’re doing in order to conserve battery life. The display is fine-tuned for responsiveness with the S Pen, and we found that it performed beautifully with the stylus without input lag — Note fans will instantly be in familiar waters when handling the S22 Ultra. According to Samsung’s specs, the Galaxy S22 display is 70% more responsive with the S Pen than that of the Galaxy S21.

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy S22 comes loaded with the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU that the Galaxy S22 and S22+ have (at least in the U.S.; a few other markets will be getting slightly different hardware), along with 8GB RAM for the 128GB and 256GB models or 12GB RAM for the 512GB and 1TB models. A 5,000mAh battery should provide plenty of power, and both the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ feature new high-speed 45-watt charging. The camera module got some clear refinements as well, sticking out less from the body and featuring a 108MP main sensor, 12MP wide-angle sensor, 10MP telephoto camera with 3x zoom, and a 10MP camera with 10x optical zoom. It also offers some improvements to night vision and portrait photography modes.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a starting retail price tag of $1,200, and that’s for the 128GB model — you’ll have to pay more if you want extra storage and/or RAM. That eye-popping MSRP shouldn’t come as a shock to those familiar with the S series Ultra devices, but ahead of the February 25th ship date, you can take advantage of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra sales and deals to knock a considerable chunk of change off of the asking price.

