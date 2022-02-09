Samsung Galaxy S22 pre-order — reserve it NOW

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event kicked off today, and it’s official: The new Galaxy S22 flagships are coming. Mobile tech fans are no doubt excited to see the latest offering from the Android king, and better still, Samsung Galaxy S22 pre-orders are already up for grabs — meaning you can secure yours right now. Here’s everything you need to know about these new Android flagships, including specs, features, and how you can pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S22 or Galaxy S22 Plus.

Today’s best Samsung Galaxy S22 pre-order deal

Retailers offering the Samsung Galaxy S22 pre-order

As we mentioned, Samsung is offering the best standalone Samsung Galaxy S22 pre-order deal, with carrier offers generally involving some sort of trade-in, line upgrade, or “buy one get one” affair. However, these Samsung Galaxy S22 pre-order deals are comparable to Samsung’s in terms of trade-in discounts and the like, and if you’re already signed on with one of the big cellular service providers like Verizon, AT&T, or T-Mobile/Sprint or you’re looking to switch, then it might be more convenient and cost-effective to take advantage of one of these Samsung Galaxy S22 pre-order deals through your carrier.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 will retail for $800 and the Galaxy S22 Plus will launch at $1,000. This should come as a relief, as rumors have been circulating around the web that Samsung was going to hike the prices of its flagships by $100 this year. Both will be available in black or white at launch. The Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus feature triple-sensor camera modules with a 50MP main camera and 12MP secondary cameras, along with an improved portrait mode, enhanced image stabilization, and Google Duo live sharing. The Galaxy S22 Plus also boasts the same super-fast 45-watt charging as the premium Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The new Samsung flagships feature sturdy aluminum frames with IP68 water resistance ratings. The Galaxy S22 sports a 6.06-inch FHD+ 1080p touch display, while the Galaxy S22 Plus has a larger 6.55-inch FHD+ 1080p touchscreen. Both have smooth 120Hz refresh rates and are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+.

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22: $50 store credit, free Galaxy Buds, up to $700 back with trade-in — PRE-ORDER

$50 store credit, free Galaxy Buds, up to $700 back with trade-in — Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus: $50 store credit, free Galaxy Buds, up to $700 back with trade-in — PRE-ORDER

Verizon

Samsung Galaxy S22: Up to $800 back with trade-in, free storage upgrade with pre-order — PRE-ORDER

Up to $800 back with trade-in, free storage upgrade with pre-order — Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus: Up to $1,000 back with trade-in or when you buy two — PRE-ORDER

AT&T

Samsung Galaxy S22: Up to $800 back with trade-in, free storage upgrade with pre-order — PRE-ORDER

Up to $800 back with trade-in, free storage upgrade with pre-order — Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus: Up to $800 back with trade-in, free storage upgrade with pre-order — PRE-ORDER

T-Mobile

Samsung Galaxy S22: You can get the S22 for free if you trade in an eligible device through Magenta Max plan, or up to $500 off if you have any other plan. — PRE-ORDER

You can get the S22 for free if you trade in an eligible device through Magenta Max plan, or up to $500 off if you have any other plan. — Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus: The S22 Plus is also free when you trade in an eligible device through Magenta Max plan, or up to $500 off if you have any other plan. — PRE-ORDER

When will Samsung Galaxy S22 pre-orders start shipping?

Shoppers can pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 plus as of February 9. The new phones are scheduled to officially ship on February 25, so if you pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S22 now, you should hopefully have it by March. We expect stock to be fairly limited at launch and delivery dates to potentially be extended further than usual due to chip shortages and ongoing supply chain constraints, so if you want to get your hands on the Galaxy S22 or S22 Plus at launch, now’s the time to reserve it with a pre-order (and score a deal if you can).

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations