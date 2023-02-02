 Skip to main content
All of Samsung’s videos from today’s Galaxy Unpacked event

Trevor Mogg
By

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked took place earlier today, and the tech giant was busy pulling the wraps off of gear like it was Christmas all over again.

The new kit includes three new flagship phones: the Galaxy S23, the S23 Plus, and the S23 Ultra, along with three new laptops for its Galaxy Book line.

Following the event, Samsung started sharing short promotional videos linked to all of its fresh inventory, and we’ve pulled them all together below.

Let’s kick off with Samsung’s 60-second video introducing its new lineup of high-end handsets:

Next up, a couple videos for the highly anticipated — and very big in every way — Galaxy S23 Ultra phone:

And also this one trumpeting the Ultra’s night photography skills in an entertaining “can you send me that” commercial:

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked also launched the new Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus phones. Here’s the unboxing video for these two devices:

Samsung’s new phones are already making a splash, with two Digital Trends writers having a lot of positive things to say after getting some hands-on time with the devices. Another describes how the S23 Plus and S23 Ultra “beat the iPhone in a very important way.”

Samsung also unveiled three new laptops on Wednesday: the Galaxy Book 3 Pro, the convertible Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, and the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra — its first “Ultra” laptop. Let’s start with the unboxing videos for the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra and Galaxy Book 3 Pro:

Of course, Samsung’s new Ultra laptop gets its own video, too:

This one shows the Ultra phone and Ultra laptop working in unison:

And finally, here’s the unboxing video for the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 laptop:

