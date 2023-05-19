 Skip to main content
Samsung’s futuristic rotating 55-inch 4K gaming monitor is $1,000 off

Noah McGraw
By
Samsung Odyssey Ark in cockpit mode.
Samsung

Samsung swung for the fences with this gaming monitor. The Samsung Odyssey Ark is a 55-inch curved 4K gaming monitor. Pretty cool right? That’s only the beginning. This monitor can rotate 90 degrees and become a towering monitor that arcs over you at your gaming rig. You’ll feel like an astronaut looking out of the cockpit window. Sounds expensive, right? Well, it is, but it currently has a ridiculously price cut that likely brings it down to the lowest price we’ll see in a long time.

You can buy the 55-inch Samsung Odyssey Ark 4K gaming monitor for $2,000 right now. That’s $1,000 off its usual sticker price. It’s still expensive for a monitor, but when you factor in its size, the curved screen, and the crazy rotating ability, that price starts to seem reasonable. Read on to hear some other benefits of this monitor, then grab one before the sale at Best Buy ends.

Why you should buy the Samsung Odyssey Ark 4K gaming monitor

After the shock and awe wears off, the Odyssey Ark is a great gaming monitor. It runs at a resolution of 3840 x 2160, making it 4K UHD. It has a refresh rate of 165Hz, so running games at high frame rates will be smooth — no stutters in sight. It has a 1ms response time, the fastest most monitors go and a necessity for modern gaming. Pair the frame rate and the response time with the monitor’s FreeSync Premium Pro capabilities, and you’ll have a flawless picture. FreeSync allows the monitor to sync up directly with your graphics card, virtually eliminating tearing.

Now let’s talk about the elephant in the room. Is the rotating feature worth your money? In our Odyssey Ark hands on review at CES 2022, it was apparent that the Ark is more than just a TV with a gaming monitor label. The stand really does set it apart. You can adjust the height and tilt of the monitor when it’s in its panorama and cockpit modes. When tilted vertically, you can fit three 16:9 windows on the screen, making this a great option for streamers, multimedia editors, or really anyone who finds themselves getting lost in a sea of tabs.

Gaming monitor deals like this don’t often stick around, so be sure to grab this if you’ve ever been interested. It’s a truly unique gaming experience, and right now it’s a reasonable price. Grab it while it’s $2,000 instead of $3,000 at Best Buy.

