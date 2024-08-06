 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Samsung’s 2TB external SSD is over $100 off today

By
A Samsung T7 Shield 2TB External Rugged SSD on a white background.
Samsung

Best Buy is the home of one of the best external hard drive deals at the moment. Today, you can buy the Samsung T7 Shield 2TB External Rugged SSD for $180. It usually costs $285, so you’re saving a huge $105 off the regular price. It’s a great size and ruggedness for taking with you on your travels so you never run low on space again. If that sounds appealing to you, keep reading and we’ll tell you even more about it.

Why you should buy the Samsung T7 Shield 2TB External Rugged SSD

Topping our look at the best external hard drives, you simply can’t go wrong when you buy the Samsung T7 Shield 2TB External Rugged SSD. It offers a substantial size of 2TB, so there’s plenty of room for all your most essential files and much more. It has speeds up to 1,050MBps via its USB 3.2 Gen2 port.

Besides being speedy and having lots of storage space, it’s also very easy to take around with you. That’s because it’s so small, and it has a rubberized grip which prevents it from slipping out of your hand or off your desk. Even better, it has a high-tech rubber exterior with Dynamic Thermal Guard. This regulates heat so you get steady performance throughout.

The Samsung T7 Shield 2TB External Rugged SSD is also IP65 rated so it can handle water and dust better than many other external hard drives. Not everyone needs such ruggedness, but it should be a consideration when choosing an external hard drive, whatever your plans. You might originally only be planning on using the Samsung T7 Shield 2TB External Rugged SSD at home, but there are bound to be scenarios where you could take it out and about with you. As it works with your Android phone as well as games consoles and your PC or Mac, you want to enjoy its flexibility as much as possible.

The Samsung T7 Shield 2TB External Rugged SSD normally costs $285. Right now you can buy it from Best Buy for $180. That means a huge saving of $105 on an already highly sought after and well-made external hard drive. Check it out now before the deal ends soon.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
This 17-inch HP laptop is on sale at over 50% off
The HP 17t-cn300 17.3-inch laptop against a white background.

For those who want their next laptop to have a large display, you should check out the HP Laptop 17t and its 17.3-inch screen. If you're interested, you're in luck because HP is selling the device for only $400, which is less than half its original price of $850 following a $450 discount. Laptop deals won't always give you the chance to buy one at 52% off, and a lot of other shoppers will be thinking the same thing. You're going to have to complete your purchase for the device as soon as possible, as it may get sold out at any moment.

Why you should buy the HP Laptop 17t
The 17.3-inch screen of the HP Laptop 17t isn't just large, as it's also sharp and colorful with its HD+ resolution. This makes the display a great one for browsing the internet, making presentations, and watching streaming shows. The size of the screen makes the HP Laptop 17t larger than most of the other options in the market, but it maintains some form of portability as it weighs less than five pounds and is only 0.8-inches thick.

Read more
This HDR gaming monitor from Samsung is down to $230 from $400
The Samsung Odyssey G5 gaming monitor on a desk.

The upgrades for your gaming PC won't matter if you're stuck with a basic screen, so you should purchase a gaming monitor like the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G51C. You're in luck because Best Buy has slashed its price with a $170 discount, which makes it more affordable at just $230 from its original price of $400. We're not sure how much time is remaining before the offer expires though, so you're going to have to complete the transaction immediately if you don't want to miss out on the savings.

Why you should buy the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G51C gaming monitor
Playing the best PC games on one of the best gaming PCs will be much more enjoyable if you're using a dedicated gaming monitor like the Samsung Odyssey G51C. Its 32-inch screen not only offers QHD resolution for sharp details and vivid colors, but it also supports HDR10 for even more impressive visual quality. The gaming monitor also features a 165Hz refresh rate, which surpasses our computer monitor buying guide's recommended range of 120Hz to 144Hz for greatly reduced input lag, and a 1ms response time for quick reactions in fast-paced action games.

Read more
The classic HP Envy 2-in-1 laptop is $300 off today
The HP Envy x360 15.6 2023 tent view.

For those who are thinking about buying from 2-in-1 laptop deals, one of the most popular options out there is the HP Envy x360 15t. If you're interested, you can currently get the device from HP with a $300 discount that slashes its price from $1,000 to a more affordable $700. The offer may disappear at any moment though, and once it's gone, we're not sure when you'll get another chance at it. If you want to take advantage of this bargain, you'll have to proceed with your purchase of the 2-in-1 laptop as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the HP Envy x360 15t 2-in-1 laptop
The HP Envy x360 15t is a 2-in-1 laptop. Our laptop buying guide digs into the benefits of a 2-in-1: a laptop's keyboard and a tablet's touchscreen. The HP Envy x360 15t falls under the convertible category, which means it can transform from laptop mode to tablet mode by simply flipping the entire keyboard under the display using its 360-degree hinges. This makes the device extremely versatile -- you can switch between its modes depending on what you need out of it at any given time.

Read more