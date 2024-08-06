Samsung’s 2TB external SSD is over $100 off today

Best Buy is the home of one of the best external hard drive deals at the moment. Today, you can buy the Samsung T7 Shield 2TB External Rugged SSD for $180. It usually costs $285, so you’re saving a huge $105 off the regular price. It’s a great size and ruggedness for taking with you on your travels so you never run low on space again. If that sounds appealing to you, keep reading and we’ll tell you even more about it.

Why you should buy the Samsung T7 Shield 2TB External Rugged SSD

Topping our look at the best external hard drives, you simply can’t go wrong when you buy the Samsung T7 Shield 2TB External Rugged SSD. It offers a substantial size of 2TB, so there’s plenty of room for all your most essential files and much more. It has speeds up to 1,050MBps via its USB 3.2 Gen2 port.

Besides being speedy and having lots of storage space, it’s also very easy to take around with you. That’s because it’s so small, and it has a rubberized grip which prevents it from slipping out of your hand or off your desk. Even better, it has a high-tech rubber exterior with Dynamic Thermal Guard. This regulates heat so you get steady performance throughout.

The Samsung T7 Shield 2TB External Rugged SSD is also IP65 rated so it can handle water and dust better than many other external hard drives. Not everyone needs such ruggedness, but it should be a consideration when choosing an external hard drive, whatever your plans. You might originally only be planning on using the Samsung T7 Shield 2TB External Rugged SSD at home, but there are bound to be scenarios where you could take it out and about with you. As it works with your Android phone as well as games consoles and your PC or Mac, you want to enjoy its flexibility as much as possible.

The Samsung T7 Shield 2TB External Rugged SSD normally costs $285. Right now you can buy it from Best Buy for $180. That means a huge saving of $105 on an already highly sought after and well-made external hard drive. Check it out now before the deal ends soon.