Black Friday deals are heating up when it comes to Dell XPS laptops with some great discounts on both the Dell XPS 13 and the Dell XPS 13 Plus. Right now, you can save big on both with some of the best Black Friday laptop deals focused on these two, but how do you know which is right for you? We’ve taken a look at them both before evaluating who needs which laptop. Read on while we take you through our insight.

Dell XPS 13 — $599, was $799

The standard Dell XPS 13 is best considered to be the company’s answer to the MacBook Air, such is its portability and respectable battery life. This particular model has a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of memory. The screen is a 13.4-inch full HD+ display with a 1920 x 1200 resolution so it looks great. It also has 500 nits of brightness and anti-glare properties so it can handle being used outside. The Dell XPS 13 is the company’s lightest and thinnest 13-inch XPS yet but still offers great battery life with up to 12 hours possible. It has bigger internal speakers than previous models while its low carbon aluminum build looks great while also reducing its carbon footprint. It’s a great all-rounder, simply put.

Dell XPS 13 Plus — $1,500, was $1,950

Keen to build on its reputation as one of the best laptop brands, this particular Dell XPS 13 Plus is pretty special. It has the latest 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with a massive 32GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. Its biggest highlight is its 13.4-inch OLED display. Offering a 3.5K resolution of 3456 x 2160, it looks great with its self-lit pixels ensuring deep blacks and vibrant colors. It’s also a touch display if you want to get more hands-on with your work. An anti-reflective coating helps you use it anywhere without an issue. The Dell XPS 13 Plus also has nice extras like a seamless glass touchpad, capacitive touch function row for media and function keys along with a dual sensor camera to help you log in effortlessly. It’s a truly premium laptop that rivals the very best laptops.

Don't Miss:

Which Dell XPS 13 should you buy?

If your budget is tight, the answer is a simple one — buy the Dell XPS 13. It’s still a very good laptop and one that will keep most people happy and satisfied. What about if you can afford to go for the Dell XPS 13 Plus? Your decision should be heavily dependent on how you plan to use it. If you’re looking to edit video or anything particularly high-end, you need the Dell XPS 13 Plus. A better display, a more powerful processor, and more memory is everything you need to do so. You’ll be delighted with the speed boost. Its screen is a delight too, especially if you plan on editing a lot of photos or you want to stream your favorite shows and have them look as good as on a high-end TV.

However, if you just want a cool laptop to type up notes in class or take on your commute, you’ll be more than happy enough with the Dell XPS 13. It punches above its weight well and it looks great while doing so. It can easily become your faithful companion whatever you have planned.

Editors' Recommendations