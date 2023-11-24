 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Should you shop the Dell XPS 13 or Dell XPS 13 Plus Black Friday deal?

Jennifer Allen
By
Dell XPS 13 Plus front view showing display and keyboard deck.
Dell XPS 13 Plus Digital Trends

Black Friday deals are heating up when it comes to Dell XPS laptops with some great discounts on both the Dell XPS 13 and the Dell XPS 13 Plus. Right now, you can save big on both with some of the best Black Friday laptop deals focused on these two, but how do you know which is right for you? We’ve taken a look at them both before evaluating who needs which laptop. Read on while we take you through our insight.

Dell XPS 13 — $599, was $799

The Dell XPS 13, open on a table in front of a window.
XPS 13 9315 Digital Trends

The standard Dell XPS 13 is best considered to be the company’s answer to the MacBook Air, such is its portability and respectable battery life. This particular model has a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of memory. The screen is a 13.4-inch full HD+ display with a 1920 x 1200 resolution so it looks great. It also has 500 nits of brightness and anti-glare properties so it can handle being used outside. The Dell XPS 13 is the company’s lightest and thinnest 13-inch XPS yet but still offers great battery life with up to 12 hours possible. It has bigger internal speakers than previous models while its low carbon aluminum build looks great while also reducing its carbon footprint. It’s a great all-rounder, simply put.

Dell XPS 13 Plus — $1,500, was $1,950

The Dell XPS 13 Plus on a table outside.
Dell XPS 13 Plus Digital Trends

Keen to build on its reputation as one of the best laptop brands, this particular Dell XPS 13 Plus is pretty special. It has the latest 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with a massive 32GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. Its biggest highlight is its 13.4-inch OLED display. Offering a 3.5K resolution of 3456 x 2160, it looks great with its self-lit pixels ensuring deep blacks and vibrant colors. It’s also a touch display if you want to get more hands-on with your work. An anti-reflective coating helps you use it anywhere without an issue. The Dell XPS 13 Plus also has nice extras like a seamless glass touchpad, capacitive touch function row for media and function keys along with a dual sensor camera to help you log in effortlessly. It’s a truly premium laptop that rivals the very best laptops.

Don't Miss:

Which Dell XPS 13 should you buy?

If your budget is tight, the answer is a simple one — buy the Dell XPS 13. It’s still a very good laptop and one that will keep most people happy and satisfied. What about if you can afford to go for the Dell XPS 13 Plus? Your decision should be heavily dependent on how you plan to use it. If you’re looking to edit video or anything particularly high-end, you need the Dell XPS 13 Plus. A better display, a more powerful processor, and more memory is everything you need to do so. You’ll be delighted with the speed boost. Its screen is a delight too, especially if you plan on editing a lot of photos or you want to stream your favorite shows and have them look as good as on a high-end TV.

However, if you just want a cool laptop to type up notes in class or take on your commute, you’ll be more than happy enough with the Dell XPS 13. It punches above its weight well and it looks great while doing so. It can easily become your faithful companion whatever you have planned.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
77 best Amazon Black Friday deals on laptops, TVs, and more
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Amazon Deals

Amazon is one of, if not the, biggest online retailer. That makes it a major player in Black Friday deals. It also means there is a massive flood of discounts that can be hard to sift through. We've done the work for you, so keep reading if you don't have time to search yourself. We've pulled the best Amazon Black Friday deals for several categories, including TVs, headphones, smartwatch, smart home tech, and more.

Best Amazon Black Friday TV deals

Read more
Best PC case Black Friday deals: save on Thermaltake, NZXT, and more
A mini-ITX PC setup with the SSUPD Meshlicious case.

As recently as five or six years ago, there weren't a lot of cases to pick from, and most of them came from a couple of companies and had very similar designs. Since then, there's been a boom in PC case manufacturers and design, so you have a huge variety to pick from nowadays, whether you want a big one, a small one, a brightly colored one, or one that is all just glass.  Of course, if you feel a little bit lost in all the choices, you can check our guide on how to pick the best PC case for your needs. Once you do and are ready to grab a case, you can take a look at our favorite deal that we've found, as well as all the other great Black Friday deals that are floating around.
Best PC Case Black Friday Deal

NZXT is probably one of the better-known companies when it comes to cases of AIO coolers, and the H510 Elite is one of the best cases on the market that hits both price and performance. It comes pre-loaded with three fans, one in the front and two in the back, as well as filters for the PSU. There's also lots of support for water-cooling radiators of various sizes, and you can find several spots for cable management, whether it's ties, supports, or places you can hide your cable behind. It also has a Smart device v2 that controls two HUE 2 RGB lighting and three fan channels, and the side panel is made of double-tempered glass, which will give you full view of any colorful internals you use.

Read more
Lenovo gaming PC with an RTX 4070 Ti is $610 off for Black Friday
Lenovo Legion Tower 7i gaming PC sitting on a table.

One of the best Black Friday gaming PC deals available today comes from Lenovo: a huge $610 off the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i Gen 8 gaming tower. It usually costs $2,430 but it's currently down to $1,820 as part of the Black Friday deals unfolding at the moment. While Lenovo estimated values tend to be a little overly optimistic, we can still be confident that the discounted price is a good one, regardless of what its original price truly was. Let's take a look at what the system offers for the price.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i Gen 8 gaming tower
One of the best gaming PCs around, the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i Gen 8 gaming tower is perfect for the avid PC gamer. It has a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13700KF processor along with 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. The latter is particularly great with many gaming PCs sticking with 512GB of SSD storage despite more and more games needing a lot more space than they used to. 1TB of SSD storage gives you the flexibility of being able to have many games installed at once without an issue. For the graphics card, the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i Gen 8 gaming tower offers an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti with 12GB of dedicated VRAM so it's perfect for all the latest games.

Read more