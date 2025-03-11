 Skip to main content
The PS5 Pro will soon benefit from AMD’s FSR 4 upscaling

Aloy squats near a bush in Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered.
Sony

Sony is set to enhance the PlayStation 5 Pro‘s visual performance by integrating AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution 4 (FSR 4) upscaling technology. This advancement stems from a collaboration between Sony and AMD, known as Project Amethyst, aiming to elevate the console’s graphical fidelity.

FSR 4, recently unveiled alongside AMD’s Radeon RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT graphics cards with RDNA 4 architecture, leverages machine learning with an aim to deliver image quality that is on par with Nvidia’s Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS). Unlike its predecessors, FSR 4 utilizes hardware-based machine learning for upscaling, optimizing performance and visual clarity.

Mark Cerny, PlayStation’s lead system architect, recently spoke to Digital Foundry where he highlighted that the neural network and training methodologies in FSR 4 are direct outcomes of the Amethyst collaboration, offering a more advanced approach that surpasses the current PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR).

The integration of FSR 4 into the PS5 Pro is currently targeted for gaming titles launching in 2026, with ongoing efforts to adapt the technology to the console’s architecture. Cerny expressed confidence in the PS5 Pro’s machine learning capabilities, noting its peak performance of 300 8-bit Tera Operations Per Second (TOPS), which aligns favorably with AMD’s latest GPUs.

Machine learning and ray tracing are going to be the PS5 Pro’s key upgrades and could well be part of AMD’s Amethyst project. During the RDNA 4 reveal, AMD showcased a demo using path tracing and neural rendering, including a denoising feature similar to Nvidia’s ray reconstruction.

While it is too early to say whether this integration will be successful, the development signifies a notable enhancement in upscaling technology for the PS5 Pro, promising gamers crisper and more stable visuals in future titles.

