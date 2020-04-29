Official-looking specifications for Dell’s rumored XPS 17 and refreshed XPS 15 laptops have appeared online. Originally spotted on a French-language Dell website, the laptops look to compete with Apple’s MacBook Pro lineup, with features such as the RTX 2060 GPU on the XPS 17.

Although the website has since been pulled, some images of the specs page for the laptops posted to Reddit tell the story of the upcoming devices. Starting with the XPS 17, the listing suggests that under the hood on the base model of the device would be the Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti GPU, alongside options for the Intel Core i7-10875H processor.

There also appears to be a Dell Creator Edition of the XPS 17, which steps up the GPU to the RTX 2060, the CPU to the Core i9-10885H, and the RAM up to 64 GB. As for storage options, it includes two M.2 2280 drives, according to Notebook Check, with storage maxing out at 4TB.

The listing also confirms previous rumors of a design inspired by the XPS 13. The XPS 17 looks to keeps a 16:10 aspect ratio display, with slim bezels along all four sides and a larger trackpad. It also features upward-facing quad speakers, powered by Waves NX 3D Audio. Other design elements include vapor chamber cooling, as well as an easy-to-open lid.

Elsewhere display options on the XPS 17 include FHD+ (1,920 x 1,200 resolution) and UHD+ (3,840 x 2,400 resolution.) Both panels are 60Hz with 500-nit brightness, with the FHD being is “anti-glare” and non-touch, and the QHD+ being touchscreen with a glossy finish. This matches what’s available on the XPS 13.

In other areas, the listing seems to confirm that the XPS 17 won’t feature USB-A ports. It suggests the presence of four Thunderbolt 3 ports (two on each side), as well as the headphone jack and full-sized SD card reader.

The design still appears to be hefty, though, listed at 14.7 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches and 5.5 pounds.

As for the redesigned XPS 15, it largely will keep similar visual improvements to the XPS 17. That includes the same slim-bezel display options, upward-firing speakers, a bigger touchpad, and larger left and right arrow keys

On the XPS 15, there are options for the Intel Core i5-10300H, Core i7 10750H, 10875H, and the top-range Intel Core i9-10885H series processors. Graphics options include the GTX 1650 Ti, as well as Intel UHD graphics. RAM ranges from 8GB to 64GB, with PCIe SSD storage maxing out at 2TB.

Ports for the XPS 15 include two Thunderbolt 3, 1 USB-C, in addition to a headphone jack and SD card reader.

