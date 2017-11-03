Say what? ‘StarCraft II: Wings of Liberty’ for PC will soon be free to play

Why it matters to you StarCraft II, Overwatch, Diablo III, and World of Warcraft have generated to much cash for Blizzard that you can soon play its popular sci-fi RTS game for free.

During the BlizzCon 2017 opening ceremony, Blizzard Entertainment CEO and co-founder Michael Morhaime said that starting November 14, the base installment of StarCraft II will be free to play. That means you’ll get the full the Wings of Liberty campaign without having to shell out cash up front. If you already own the base game, Blizzard will then hand over the Heart of the Swarm campaign free of charge.

In addition to free access, everyone will also have full access to the StarCraft II ranked ladder. But that’s not all: you’ll get free access to every co-op Commander in the game too up to level five, including Kerrigan, Raynor, and Artanis. But Blizzard’s generosity doesn’t stop there, as everyone will have free access to Unranked and Versus AI modes while Ranked will be unlocked with 10 first wins of the day.

“You have helped make it one of the best-selling, highest-rated PC games in history, and your support is why we continue to create new content for it,” he told the audience. “We are always looking for ways to help you get new friends into the game, and bring old friends back as well.”

In addition to revealing the free-to-play aspects of StarCraft II, Morhaime provided additional details about the latest additions to the game. First, a new co-op Commander is entering the stage that’s “two characters in one” consisting of Mira Han and Matt Horner. They are now making an early appearance at BlizzCon 2017 along with a new co-op mission called Part and Parcel.

StarCraft II is a science-fiction real-time strategy game for the PC developed and published by Blizzard. The first installment, Wings of Liberty, shipped in July 2010 and focuses on Earth’s human exiles called the Terrans. The second stand-alone installment, Heart of the Swarm, arrived in 2013 focusing on the Zerg race while the third stand-alone installment, Legacy of the Void, arrived in 2015 focusing on the Protoss race.

Typically, the StarCraft II: Battle Chest bundle consisting of all three parts costs $35. This bundle also tosses in seven co-op Commanders, all multiplayer units, all multiplayer maps and modes, and a bonus hero. Meanwhile, Heart of the Swarm costs $15 while Legacy of the Void costs $25. Blizzard pulled the pricing for Wings of Liberty now that the game will go free to play later this month.

Here are the system requirements for all three StarCraft II installments: