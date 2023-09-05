 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Don’t pay to add DLSS 3 to Starfield — a free mod is already available

Jacob Roach
By
An astronaut stands on the moon in Starfield.
Bethesda

Starfield has already been the center of a ton of controversy concerning its decision to exclusively use AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution 2 (FSR 2). Modders launched versions of Nvidia’s Deep Learning Super Sampling 3 (DLSS 3) just hours after the game released, but even that has been the topic of discussion due to a subscription requirement.

Now, there’s a free version.

Modder LukeFZ has uploaded a Starfield mod that adds Nvidia’s DLSS 3 into the game, including DLSS Frame Generation. I’ve downloaded the mod and tested it on an RTX 4090, and I can confirm it works.

Recommended Videos

At the time of writing, the mod has been downloaded just over 4,000 times. For context, a mod from PureDark that adds DLSS 2 into the game has been downloaded over 200,000 times. PureDark is the main modder you see adding DLSS to games like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, but the dev has been at the center of some controversy with their Starfield mod.

As with the developer’s other DLSS 3 mods, you can only access them by signing up to their Patreon, which requires a minimum of a $5-per-month subscription. The problem this time around was PureDark’s choice to use a Digital Rights Management (DRM) tool to keep non-subscribers from accessing the mod.

The DRM protection was cracked within a few hours of it being discovered, according to Rock Paper Shotgun. PureDark currently has 9,244 members on their Patreon page.

By contrast, LukeFZ, who released a free DLSS 3 mod for Starfield, has 14 members and is making just shy of $50 per month off the page. If you download the mod, make sure to donate or sign up to the Patreon to show your support. The developer says they weren’t even able to test the mod because they don’t own an RTX 40-series GPU, instead relying on two friends to help test.

In my brief time with the mod, it massively improved performance in Starfield. Frame Generation was able to push the RTX 4090 above 100 frames per second (fps) in demanding areas like New Atlantis, even with all of the settings maxed out.

Although it’s great to see a free DLSS 3 mod, make sure to check out my guide on the best settings for Starfield to maximize your performance in the game.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jacob Roach
Jacob Roach
Senior Staff Writer, Computing
Jacob Roach is a writer covering computing and gaming at Digital Trends. After realizing Crysis wouldn't run on a laptop, he…
AMD, please don’t make the same mistake with the Ryzen 7 7700X3D
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D socketed in a motherboard.

AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X3D launched about six months ago. I gave it a rare Editors' Choice badge in my Ryzen 7 5800X3D review, and I stand by that assessment. But AMD made a big mistake with the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, and I hope it doesn't repeat that mistake with the Ryzen 7 7700X3D (or whatever name AMD ends up going with).

Next-gen 3D V-Cache processors are on the way; AMD has already confirmed that. It's no secret that AMD's 3D-stacked cache is a winning strategy to top the charts of the best gaming processors, but if AMD holds the Ryzen 7 7700X3D as long it held last gen's version, it's going to be tough to recommend.
Outclassed in an instant

Read more
Intel XeSS vs. Nvidia DLSS vs. AMD Super Resolution: supersampling showdown
A quality comparison of Intel XeSS.

Dynamic upscaling is a major component in modern games and the latest and greatest graphics cards, but there are different modes and models to pick from. Intel's Xe Super Sampling (XeSS), Nvidia's Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS), and AMD's Fidelity FX Super Sampling (FSR) all do things in their own way and aren't always the same in performance, visual quality, game support, and hardware support.

Although there's an argument to be made for just turning on whatever your hardware and games support, if you have the choice between them or are considering different graphics cards based on their XeSS, DLSS, and FSR support, it's important to know the differences between them. Here's a key breakdown of these supersampling algorithms and which one might be the best fit for you.
Image quality

Read more
How does Cyberpunk 2077 run in 2022? Benchmarks, DLSS 3, and ray tracing tested
Cyberpunk 2077 on the MSI Optix MPG 32 QD.

Even two years after release, Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most demanding games you can play. Developer CD Projekt Red is constantly updating it with new features and graphics settings as well, including settings like DLSS 3. We plugged back into Night City to see how well the game runs in 2022.

We have loads of benchmarks below, including DLSS 3 and ray tracing testing, so you can get a grip on how well Cyberpunk 2077 performs and how you can optimize the game. Although it's one of the most demanding PC games available today, there's a lot of room to optimize your performance.
Cyberpunk 2077 system requirements

Read more