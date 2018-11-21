Digital Trends
Computing

Surface Pro 6 passes YouTuber’s bend tests, wont snap in half like iPad Pro

Arif Bacchus
By

Apple’s new iPad Pro recently fell under scrutiny for failing bending tests, but it looks like Microsoft’s newest 2-in-1 is more durable. In his testing, popular YouTuber Zack Nelson, better known as JerryRigEverything, finds that the Surface Pro 6 can withstand most stress tests and not snap in half like the iPad Pro.

The testing put the Surface Pro 6 through a series of significant bend, glass, and metal scratch examinations, as well as a burn test on the display. In the all-important bend evaluation, the Surface Pro 6 still flexes toward the front but “doesn’t lock out,” according to JerryRigEverything. The LCD screen also comes loose from its adhesives at one point and even cracks but continues to work just fine right after.

Presumably, this could likely be due to a weight difference. The iPad Pro comes in at a lighter 1.03 pounds and the Surface Pro 6 at a heftier 1.7 pounds. Microsoft’s inbuilt kickstand also contributes to the success in the bend test, since it braces up and supports the undersides of the Surface Pro 6 when it is closed up and put under pressure.

Elsewhere in testing, the Surface Pro 6 doesn’t do too well with scratches. As he does with most smartphones, JerryRigEverything was easily able to scrape the magnesium on the sides of the device and etch his own “art” into the undersides near the Microsoft logo. The burn test, however, yielded different results. The Surface Pro 6 lasted 12 seconds under the heat from a lighter before fully recovering.

“The Surface weighs 40 percent more than the iPad. That weight definitely adds more to the structure … there’s just more structural material inside, plus the Surface doesn’t have any flaws built into its weakest points, like on the iPad, with its massive bend near the microphone hole,” said JerryRigEverything.

Though Surface devices are all glued together and aren’t easily repairable in the event of any bending or issues, that could possibly be working out in its favor. Unlike the iPad Pro, these tests show the Surface is clearly a stronger device. You still might want to consider the extended Microsoft Complete plan though, which covers the device if you so happen to push it to its limits.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best Walmart Black Friday deals in 2018
ipad pro fails bend test
Mobile

New iPad Pro’s durability in question after it fails YouTuber’s bend test

The new iPad Pro models failed a bend test that was carried out by popular YouTuber JerryRigEverything. The result raises questions about the durability of the tablets, especially since customers are also reporting bending issues.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
new macbook air 2018 2
Computing

Should you buy the affordable MacBook Air, or is the MacBook Pro worth the price?

Though they both share Retina Displays and similar keyboards, there are still some specs differences and other changes that differentiate the new 2018 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. In this guide, we stack the two up against each other.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
surface pro with lte now available vs pixelbook
Computing

Microsoft Surface Pro 6: Everything you need to know

The Surface Pro 6 is officially here, though it's not as big of a redesign as you might have hoped. With a new coat of black paint and an 8th-gen processor, this is a small update. If you've been eyeing a Surface Pro, you may want to wait…
Posted By Arif Bacchus
black friday deals 2018 post feature
Deals

Black Friday 2018: The best deals so far

Black Friday 2018 is the biggest shopping holiday of the year, and some of the best deals have already arrived. We've scoured the web to find discounts from Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more. Don't miss out.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
hacks header
Computing

Russian hackers are targeting U.S. emails with phishing malware

Named "Cannon," the malware has been around since October, collecting screenshots and other information from the PCs of unsuspecting victims and sending it back to Russian operatives. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
amazon second chance recycling
Computing

Amazon breach exposes an unknown number of email addresses

Amazon blamed a technical error for accidentally exposing your email address ahead of Black Friday. The company still has not revealed any details about this latest breach, but it did say that a fix has been implemented.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Chrome OS
Computing

Tab Groups could be a dream for multitaskers working in browser tabs

Google's Chrome browser may be borrowing Apple's desktop Stacks feature from MacOS Mojave to help people keep their browser tabs organized. Called Tab Groups, this could be a dream come true for Chrome multitaskers.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
sticky notes
Computing

Microsoft teases useful new feature for Windows 10 Sticky Notes app

According to a tweet from Microsoft software engineer Jen Gentleman, Microsoft could be considering testing a functionality which lets users embed images inside the Windows 10 Sticky notes app. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
avadirect avant mid size dekstop ava direct midsize gaming 8
Computing

Between Intel and AMD, these are the best gaming CPUs at every price

What are the best processors for gaming you can buy? You don't need to spend a fortune to get an amazing gaming CPU and now that AMD is competitive again, there are more choices than ever.
Posted By Jon Martindale
top laptop buying mistakes guide
Computing

Watch out for these top-10 laptop buying mistakes

Buying a new laptop is exciting, but you need to watch your footing. There are a number of pitfalls you need to avoid and we're here to help. Check out these top-10 laptop buying mistakes and how to avoid them.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Apple MacBook-review-hero1
Computing

Lost without Print Screen? Here's how to take a screenshot on your Mac

Whether you prefer to use keyboard shortcuts or applications such as Grab and Preview, this guide will teach you how to take a screenshot on a Mac. Once you know how, you'll be able to capture images within seconds.
Posted By Jon Martindale
has laptop battery life really improved improvment macro
Computing

How to care for your laptop’s battery and extend its life

Learn how to care for your laptop's battery, how it works, and what you can do to make sure yours last for years and retains its charge. Check out our handy guide for valuable tips, no matter what type of laptop you have.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
amazon black friday deals 2
Smart Home

All the best Amazon Black Friday deals for 2018

Amazon may be an online-only retailer, but that doesn’t mean its Black Friday sales are anything to sniff at. In fact, due to its online status, Amazon has huge flexibility with the range of products and deals it can offer. Here's our…
Posted By Bruce Brown