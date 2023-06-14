 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Surface repair parts are now available via Microsoft Store

Trevor Mogg
By
Microsoft Store with Surface components.
Microsoft

Microsoft has started selling replacement parts for its Surface devices in the Microsoft Store, making it easier for owners to repair their own machines.

Available components for Surface products include batteries, displays, cameras, kickstands, back covers, and speakers, among others.

Recommended Videos

As you’d expect, prices vary widely according to the component you need. A replacement SSD door for a Surface Pro 8, for example, costs $15, while a kickstand for the Surface Go 3 is priced at $50. A 28-inch replacement screen for the Surface Studio 2+, on the other hand, will set you back $1,750.

Related

Announcing the update, Tim McGuiggan, Microsoft’s VP of devices services, and product engineering, said that while the company has always offered warranty and repair services via Microsoft support, “we have been working to increase repair options by designing products that are easier to repair and by expanding our network of Authorized Service Providers.”

McGuiggan added: “As part of this larger initiative, we are excited to offer replacement components to technically inclined consumers for out-of-warranty, self repair.”

For those willing to perform a DIY repair rather pay someone else to do it, providing easy access to Surface components via the Microsoft Store will be a welcome move. Detailed advice on repairing a Surface machine can be found at iFixit, which Microsoft partnered with in 2021.

McGuiggan said those buying a replacement part will receive the component and relevant extras such as screws, while the tools needed for a repair are sold separately via iFixit. “It is essential to follow the instructions in the applicable Microsoft Service Guide or article,” he added.

Replacement components are available via the Microsoft Store in the U.S., Canada, and France, while commercial resellers in all Surface markets will have access through existing channels. The computer giant promised to share news of any expansion to additional markets when it happens.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Got an M1 Mac? Apple will now let you repair it yourself
A person repairing a MacBook using Apple's self-service repair kit.

Apple has expanded its self-service repair program to include a new slate of desktop Macs, as spotted by Six Colors. The move has increased the number of people eligible to get hands-on and fix their Apple computers at home using official components and guides. Previously, only a handful of MacBooks qualified for the program.

The devices freshly inducted into the program include the M1 iMac, M1 Mac mini, the Mac Studio, and the Studio Display. Owners of these Macs and displays will now get access to official parts and manuals to help them fix up their products without needing to go to an Apple Store or a third-party repair shop.

Read more
Microsoft Surface Pro 9 vs. Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5i: which 2-in-1 is best?
The screen of the Surface Pro 9 on a table.

Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 represents the latest version of what's become the industry standard for detachable tablet 2-in-1s. It's also one of the best laptops, period. Meanwhile, Lenovo's IdeaPad Duet 5i is an audacious new competitor, going up against an established machine.

There's one major factor differentiating the two: the price. The IdeaPad Duet 5i is significantly less expensive (and configurable) than the Surface Pro 9. Does that give it enough of a leg to stand on?
Specs and configurations

Read more
Update Windows now — Microsoft just fixed several dangerous exploits
Person sitting and using an HP computer with Windows 11.

Microsoft has just released a new patch, and this time around, the update comes with fixes for several dangerous and actively abused vulnerabilities and exploits in Windows.

A total of 68 vulnerabilities were addressed in the patch, many of them critical. Here's what was fixed and how to make sure your Windows device is up to date.

Read more