Surface repair parts are now available via Microsoft Store

Microsoft has started selling replacement parts for its Surface devices in the Microsoft Store, making it easier for owners to repair their own machines.

Available components for Surface products include batteries, displays, cameras, kickstands, back covers, and speakers, among others.

As you’d expect, prices vary widely according to the component you need. A replacement SSD door for a Surface Pro 8, for example, costs $15, while a kickstand for the Surface Go 3 is priced at $50. A 28-inch replacement screen for the Surface Studio 2+, on the other hand, will set you back $1,750.

Announcing the update, Tim McGuiggan, Microsoft’s VP of devices services, and product engineering, said that while the company has always offered warranty and repair services via Microsoft support, “we have been working to increase repair options by designing products that are easier to repair and by expanding our network of Authorized Service Providers.”

McGuiggan added: “As part of this larger initiative, we are excited to offer replacement components to technically inclined consumers for out-of-warranty, self repair.”

For those willing to perform a DIY repair rather pay someone else to do it, providing easy access to Surface components via the Microsoft Store will be a welcome move. Detailed advice on repairing a Surface machine can be found at iFixit, which Microsoft partnered with in 2021.

McGuiggan said those buying a replacement part will receive the component and relevant extras such as screws, while the tools needed for a repair are sold separately via iFixit. “It is essential to follow the instructions in the applicable Microsoft Service Guide or article,” he added.

Replacement components are available via the Microsoft Store in the U.S., Canada, and France, while commercial resellers in all Surface markets will have access through existing channels. The computer giant promised to share news of any expansion to additional markets when it happens.

